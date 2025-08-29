LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Diamond League 2025 Final Results: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Julian Weber Takes Gold

Neeraj Chopra had a difficult day at the Diamond League 2025 final and still placed on the podium. An operaic final effort kept him in the fray as Julian Weber earned a crushing victory.

Diamond League 2025 Final Results: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Julian Weber Takes Gold (Image Credit - ANI)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 29, 2025 01:48:18 IST

On August 28, Neeraj Chopra was second in the Diamond League 2025 final, in Zurich, with a final round of 85.01m. The Indian star fought the entire night but it was Julian Weber of Germany who conquered the gold in the shape of a mighty 91.51m in the second round.

Julian Weber Tops Diamond League With 91.51m

Weber made his mark early in the competition and established the winning mark in his second attempt. His 91.51m performance was unquestionable because the other actors did not even come even near his performance. The German was a steady performer and this guaranteed him a first place finish in the final of the Diamond League.

Chopra on the other hand started off well with a 84.35m throw, and then got into trouble. He continued it with an effort of 82m and then he failed with three fouls. Chopra had to compose himself with his back to the wall and with the sixth round he reached his mark of 85.01m, securing silver.

Neeraj Chopra Battles Through Fouls

It was not a smooth sail of the two time Olympic medallist. Chopra at one point registered a hat-trick of fouls with his podium dream in danger. Neeraj Chopra has fouled thrice. The commentary during the event remarked this as a very bad performance by the India star.

Nevertheless, Chopra was competitive despite the mistakes. His initial throws already ensnared him in a good standing as he remained within the top three. Eventually, his last push had made sure that he would complete before some of his stiff competitors.

Walcott Claims Bronze In Diamond League Final

The third place was taken by Trinidad and Tobago Keshorn Walcott with the greatest throw of 84.95m. The 2012 Olympic champion kept on pressuring Chopra but he lost by a very close margin. Anderson Peters of Grenada landed an 82.06m attempt to settle in the 4th place behind him.

Julius Yego of Kenya was handling 82.01m with Andrian Mardare of Moldova hitting 81.81m. Switzerland’s Simon Weiland recorded a personal best of 81.29m, and ended a competitive Diamond League final line up.

Mixed Night For Neeraj Chopra In Zurich

The Indian star had silver at the end, but the night had promise and struggle. This is not a good night that India’s Neeraj Chopra is having. That is his second foul on the bounce, said the live commentary.

In his last throw, Chopra made it so obvious that he was determined to finish. His fouls and pressure notwithstanding he got to the second place. Although Weber had thrown 91.51m and that was not enough to get the gold, the podium finish was another addition to the Diamond League prize list that Chopra was building.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Net Worth: A Look At His Earnings, Car Collection, And Luxurious Lifestyle

Tags: Diamond League 2025Diamond League 2025 FinalJulian Weberneeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra Net Worth

