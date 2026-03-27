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Home > Sports News > Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

Quetta Gladiators aim for redemption in PSL 2026 opener against Karachi Kings. Warner leads a strengthened KAR side, while batting-friendly Gaddafi Stadium conditions and key all-rounders shape Dream11 fantasy strategies.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Image Credits:X)
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 27, 2026 16:49:03 IST

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

The Quetta Gladiators just missed out on their second title last season, losing a heartbreaker in the final to the Lahore Qalandars in the last over. It was their third time losing in a Pakistan Super League final, so they still have some unfinished business in the tournament.

Looking forward to PSL 2026, skipper Saud Shakeel and his squad will be focused not only on reaching the final again but also winning the trophy. Their first match is against Karachi Kings, which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM IST.

Karachi Kings, led by David Warner, had a fairly good season as they made it to the playoffs but did not succeed in their campaign last year. The team has strengthened itself by acquiring some very experienced international players like Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali, who will be counted on heavily this season.

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On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators will be very much dependent on Tom Curran as his all-round skills might be the key factor for them in transforming their close defeat last season into a championship run.

QUE vs KAR: Pitch Report

Gaddafi Stadium is recognised as a ground favoring batsmen. It features a flat track with a regular pace of bounce. The players on the batting side can comfortably let loose with their strokes. Although fast bowlers may find some help with the first new ball, the pitch usually loses its hardness going into the later stages of the game.

The dimensions of the ground, comparatively smaller boundaries, are a big plus for batsmen, and it is very tough for bowlers to keep the scoreboard in check. In addition to that, the presence of moisture in the air, just like in most of the evening games, makes the task of bowling extremely difficult for the team defending the target.

QUE vs KAR: Predicted XIs:

QUE: Saud Shakeel (C), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Ben McDermott (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Brett Hampton, Jahandad Khan, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Usman Tariq.

KAR: David Warner (C), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Saad Baig, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza.

Dream 11 Fantasy Team

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

Wicket-keeper: Azam Khan

Batters: David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan

Bowlers: Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Ali

Captain First-Choice: David Warner || Captain Second-Choice: Azam Khan

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Saud Shakeel || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Jahandad Khan

Also Read: ‘MS Dhoni Would Retire Himself’: Ravichandran Ashwin Shuts Down CSK Playing XI Doubts After AB de Villiers’ IPL 2026 Remark

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Tags: Azam KhanDavid WarnerKarachi KingsPSLquetta gladiators

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks

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Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026 Match 2: Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips And Top Picks
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