Rafael Devers Traded To San Francisco Giants In Blockbuster Deal: Will He End The 30-Homer Drought?

Rafael Devers Traded To San Francisco Giants In Blockbuster Deal: Will He End The 30-Homer Drought?

Rafael Devers was sent from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, aiming to end the franchise’s 30-homer drought and push them into postseason contention. The power-hitting third baseman brings a top-tier bat but raises questions about where he’ll play defensively. The Giants are hoping this bold move pays off in 2025 and beyond.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 14:27:00 IST

The San Francisco Giants made one of the biggest moves of the 2025 MLB season, acquiring star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox in a stunning trade announced Sunday. The deal sends pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, along with prospects James Tibbs III and Jose Bello, to Boston in exchange for the two-time All-Star.

Devers brings a much-needed power boost to the Giants, who haven’t had a player hit 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds retired in 2007. Now, with Devers and his 215 career homers heading to Oracle Park, that frustrating drought may finally come to an end.

This bold move signals serious intent from new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who took charge of the franchise last September. It’s a clear push to turn a promising 2025 season into a serious postseason run. The Giants are currently 10 games over .500, sitting just two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and 2.5 games ahead in the National League wild-card race.

Devers is in the middle of a red-hot season. With a .905 OPS, one of the highest in MLB, and an on-base percentage over .400, his offensive production ranks among the elite. Since 2019, he’s posted one of the top OPS numbers in all of baseball. Even in the pitcher-friendly environment of Oracle Park, Devers’ bat is expected to make an immediate impact.

San Francisco’s offense, despite their strong record, has lacked power and consistency. They rank 14th in total runs scored, are tied for 20th in home runs (69 total), and are among the bottom three in hard-hit rate. Their lineup, while steady, has been average at best. Devers changes that instantly.

Defensive Fit Remains Unclear

However, Devers’ defensive position raises questions. In Boston, he was hesitant to change roles, especially when asked to move to first base after third baseman Alex Bregman arrived and Tristan Casas was injured. Though he did shift to DH, he refused to play first base.

In San Francisco, a similar issue may arise. The Giants recently extended Matt Chapman a gold-glove caliber third baseman on a six-year, $151 million deal, making third base all but locked down.

First base, on the other hand, is wide open. LaMonte Wade was let go in early June after struggling, while Dominic Smith and Wilmer Flores have filled in, but neither is seen as a long-term solution. Flores currently holds the DH role, but if Devers refuses to play first base again, it could create a traffic jam for designated hitter duties.

Adding to the mix is top prospect Bryce Eldridge, a 20-year-old slugging first baseman currently at Triple-A. If Devers insists on staying at DH, it could complicate long-term roster plans as the Giants eye a future with both power hitters in the lineup.

A Move With Major Playoff Implications

Despite the positional uncertainty, this trade is a game-changer. With San Francisco pushing for a playoff spot and Buster Posey eager to leave his mark as a front-office leader, the Devers acquisition gives the team a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat.

Now, all eyes are on how the Giants manage this new lineup and whether Devers can finally give San Francisco a 30-home run hitter and maybe even more.

