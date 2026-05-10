Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur after a long gap of ten years for an exciting Match 54, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI). The fans are super excited for the homecoming of IPL in Chhattisgarh, but the weather is making everyone worried. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds of great intensity completely disrupted the final practice sessions on Saturday evening. Now everyone is looking up to the sky for the 7:30 PM start of the match tonight.

Raipur Weather Forecast: Match Day, May 10, 2026

Daytime Conditions Match Time (Evening) Condition Mostly Sunny Clear / Mostly Sunny Temperature 37°C – 38°C 30°C – 32°C Rain Chance 0% 0% – 5% Humidity 29% 40% – 45% Wind 3-4 mph (West) 4-6 mph (West)

Will Rain Abandon Today’s RCB vs MI Match in Raipur?

After the turbulent weather on Saturday, the outlook for Sunday, May 10, is largely favourable. Latest data indicates Raipur will stay mostly bright and dry all evening. The chance of rain during the match period has dropped to almost nil. Even though some local news mentions the possibility of scattered clouds late at night, there is no real fear of a rain-out or a stopped game. Supporters should get a complete 40-over match with no serious rain delays.

Raipur Pitch Report: Why Are The Boundaries A Nightmare For Batters?

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium is known for having some of the largest boundaries in India, with the square and straight boundaries often exceeding 80-84 meters.

Surface: A traditional black soil wicket that offers good bounce and carry for pacers initially.

Spin Impact: As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, making it a “hit-the-deck” paradise for bowlers who use cutters.

Scoring: Unlike the flat decks at the Chinnaswamy or Wankhede, power-hitting here requires pure timing. Batters cannot simply “mishit” and clear the ropes; they will need to rely on gaps and hard running.

How Will Humidity Affect The Second Innings of the MI vs RCB Match at Raipur?

It’s terribly hot at 37 °C in the afternoon, but if the night gets going, then humidity levels will rise. When cricket is played in the evening in Raipur, dew Yes becomes a great nuisance. As soon as dampness starts appearing on the field grass, the ball gets slippery, which in turn leads to spinners having a hard time getting a good grip and pacers struggling to bowl yorkers. So this means the toss is very important because the team that will be bowling second might face problems due to a “wet ball”, which will be a considerable advantage for the batting side that is chasing the target.

What Should Be The Winning Strategy At Raipur?

Due to the size of the ground and the expected dew, the captain who wins the toss will most probably decide to bowl first. It is a general agreement that a first innings score of 175-185 is very competitive at this ground because it is not so easy to hit sixes at will. That means, the teams will most probably select themselves with a majority of the fast bowlers providing disciplined service who can pitch the ball and middle-order batsmen like Virat Kohli or Tilak Varma, who not only rely on aerial shots but also masterfully use the fielding gaps to get runs.

Raipur Stadium Weather Report – Last 7 Days and Match Play Conditions

Date Weather Condition Temperature Rain Chances Match Play Conditions 10 May 2026 Sunny to partly cloudy 40°C Low Full match likely, playable conditions 9 May 2026 Thunderstorms and rain in parts 39°C Medium-High Rain briefly interrupted preparations 8 May 2026 Mainly clear sky 38°C Low Good for cricket 7 May 2026 Scattered clouds and haze 38-39°C Low Playable, hot conditions 6 May 2026 Evening showers reported in city 37°C Medium Minor interruption possible 5 May 2026 Thunderstorm and rain spells 36°C High Wet outfield concerns during evening 4 May 2026 Sunny and humid 37°C Low Smooth playing conditions

Last 5 Matches Played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

Date Match Result 23 Jan 2026 India vs New Zealand India won by 7 wickets 16 Mar 2025 India Masters vs West Indies Masters India Masters won by 6 wickets 14 Mar 2025 Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters West Indies Masters won by 6 runs 13 Mar 2025 India Masters vs Australia Masters India Masters won by 94 runs 12 Mar 2025 England Masters vs Australia Masters Australia Masters won by 3 wickets

Also Read – Cricket Australia vs IPL Owners: Why Pat Cummins, Travis Head And Other Australian Cricketers Are Tempted by Franchise Cricket Over National Duty