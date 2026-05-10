Cricket Australia vs IPL Owners: Why Pat Cummins, Travis Head And Other Australian Cricketers Are Tempted by Franchise Cricket Over National Duty

Historically, the hierarchy of international cricket has been rigidly maintained, but now a high-stakes “Civil War” between Cricket Australia (CA) and IPL franchise owners seems to be fracturing it. Star players of the Australian cricket team, like Pat Cummins and Travis Head, have reportedly become the focal point in a multi-million dollar dispute as the 2026-27 central contract period draws near. The notion of “national duty” is, for the first time, losing its charm to extremely lucrative, long-term global contracts being rolled out by the private IPL companies, thereby putting the fate of the Big Bash League (BBL) and bilateral series in a condition of extraordinary uncertainty.

Why Are Senior Australian Players Like Travis Head And Pat Cummins Refusing To Sign New Contracts?

The tension escalated when it was rumoured that a few senior cricketers purposely held back from signing their central contracts for the 2026-27 season. Essentially, the point of contention is that CA’s conventional remuneration system is increasingly at odds with the dramatically rising market value of T20 players. At the very least, five well-established players are reluctant to give their word, as they think that a national contract with limitations could prevent them from playing in high-paying leagues like IPL, SA20, and Major League Cricket (MLC). As the franchise owners are providing the players with all-year-round contracts that are really higher than CA’s annual retainers, players nowadays see themselves as global freelancers rather than just national players.

How Did The $12 Million Pat Cummins Extension Become A Tactical Move?

In a desperate effort to keep its biggest players, Cricket Australia is reported to have made its Test captain Pat Cummins an offer of a huge three-year extension deal, which will be worth around $12 million. This unprecedented step is generally regarded as a defensive “counter-strike” against an IPL-linked ownership group that was trying to lure both Cummins and Travis Head through the long-term global contracts. CA wants to keep Cummins as their main player by offering him a contract that stretches to 2029; at the same time, he will be able to remain captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. However, such a huge payout has also exposed CA’s financial limitations when it comes to the competition with private wealth.

Is The Failure Of BBL Privatisation Fueling The Player Revolt?

The internal conflict got harder when the attempt to privatise the Big Bash League failed. CA was hoping that by selling stakes in the teams, like Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, they would get a much-needed financial inflow that would allow them to raise player salaries. Yet, strong opposition from the state associations in New South Wales and Queensland stopped the deal. As a result, the future of BBL remains uncertain. Also, the Australian players have voiced their discontent in private as the pay gap between the domestic stars and the overseas recruits keeps on widening. Most of the overseas players, who earn much more in shorter periods in the global leagues, are the biggest reason for this disparity.

Also Read – Leeds Marathon 2026 Today: Start Time, Route Map, Road Closures, Traffic Advisory, Tracking App, Parking Details & Live Updates