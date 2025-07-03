Ranjane, Ferreira Unleash Blitz as Texas Super Kings Stun Freedom in 5-Over Showdown

The Texas Super Kings surged to No. 2 on the MLC 2025 points table after a rain-hit, five-overs-a-side clash turned into a spectacle of power hitting and early breakthroughs. Their emphatic 43-run win over Washington Freedom in Lauderhill on Wednesday (July 02) not only reshaped the playoff race but sent a clear warning to the rest of the league.

Ranjane and Ferreira Shift Gears in Stunning Partnership

After losing Marcus Stoinis for 2 and seeing Daryl Mitchell retire hurt on 6, Texas looked vulnerable at the start. But what followed was a whirlwind turnaround. Shubham Ranjane and Donovan Ferreira exploded in an unbroken 53-run partnership off just 12 balls. Ranjane blazed 39 from 14 balls, while Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 37 off just 9 deliveries, propelling TSK to 87 in their five-over quota.

All of TSK’s boundaries, four fours and eight sixes came from this fiery duo. Their calculated aggression turned a shaky start into an insurmountable target in mere minutes, swinging the momentum irreversibly.

Freedom Collapse Despite Star-Packed Line-Up

Washington Freedom, boasting international firepower, stumbled from the outset. Nandre Burger struck the double blow in the opening over, removing Rachin Ravindra for 10 and Glenn Maxwell for a first-ball duck. Akeal Hosein joined the assault in the second over, dismissing Mitchell Owen and leaving Freedom reeling.

Though Glenn Phillips tried to steady the ship with 18 off 11 balls, the required run rate quickly spiraled out of reach. Freedom could only manage 44, falling short by a massive 43 runs.

The victory brings TSK level with Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns on 12 points, though the Unicorns hold the top spot on net run rate. With playoff positions hanging in the balance, every run and every over could prove crucial in the coming days.

