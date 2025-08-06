Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan as ACB Names 22-Man Preliminary Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have confirmed star leg-spinner Rashid Khan as captain for the upcoming T20I tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE, as well as the Asia Cup 2025. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced a 22-member preliminary squad on August 6, ahead of a two-week training and preparation camp.

Fresh Faces and Core Stars in Provisional Line-Up

Alongside Rashid, the squad features several senior players including Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Young talents like Allah Ghazanfar, Sediqullah Atal, and Wafiullah Tarakhil have also been included. The camp will help the selectors and coaching staff assess form and fitness before finalizing the squad.

“We have announced a preliminary squad for the preparation camp ahead of the tri-nation series and Asia Cup,” said selection committee member Mir Mubariz. “Newly-included players will be evaluated during this period, and while we’re likely to go forward with this squad, changes could occur due to injuries.”

Asia Cup Fixtures Confirmed

Afghanistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 9 against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. They will then face Bangladesh on September 16, followed by a crucial clash against Sri Lanka on September 18, both also in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan will compete in Group B, with the top two teams advancing to the Super Fours.

Eyes on Redemption After T20 World Cup High

Afghanistan are looking to rebound after missing the Super Fours in the 2023 Asia Cup. Expectations are higher this time, especially after their strong T20 World Cup 2024 run, where they reached the semifinals. Although they fell to South Africa, the tournament cemented Afghanistan’s status as a rising T20 force under Rashid Khan’s leadership.

Afghanistan preliminary squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

Also Read: Manchester City’s Jack Grealish on Everton’s Radar Amid Loan Talks