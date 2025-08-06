Manchester City’s Jack Grealish on Everton’s Radar Amid Loan Talks

LIVE TV
Manchester City and Everton are in talks over a loan deal for Jack Grealish. The move is described as "complicated" due to his 300,000 Euros weekly wages. Grealish, now a fringe player under Pep Guardiola, may need to take a pay cut. Napoli are also monitoring the situation for a possible transfer.

Manchester City and Everton are in discussions over a potential loan move for Jack Grealish, whose future at the Etihad looks increasingly uncertain. The deal is said to be “complicated,” with wages emerging as the main obstacle.

From Record Signing to Fringe Player

Grealish joined City in 2021 for £100 million—a then-British record—and has since won three Premier League titles, a Champions League, and several domestic trophies. However, his influence has declined. The 29-year-old made just seven league starts in the 2024–25 season and was left out of Pep Guardiola’s Club World Cup squad, highlighting his fall from favour.

Everton Talks Face Wage Hurdle

Everton, who revived their Premier League status last season under returning manager David Moyes, are in negotiations with City over a loan deal. However, Grealish’s reported weekly wage of 300,000 Euros (around USD 400,000) is far beyond Everton’s pay structure. Any move would likely require the player to accept a significant wage cut or for City to subsidize a portion of his salary.

Despite his limited minutes, just 1,521 across all competitions last season, Grealish remains a high-profile figure. His lack of regular football cost him a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad, and he now seeks a fresh start to revive his career ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle.

What’s Next for Grealish?

With two years left on his contract, Grealish’s long-term future lies away from Manchester unless he can regain Guardiola’s trust. While Everton lead the race domestically, there are reports of overseas interest as well. Serie A champions Napoli, who recently signed Kevin De Bruyne from City, are also monitoring the situation closely. For Grealish, the coming weeks could determine whether he stays in England or makes a move abroad in search of regular football.

