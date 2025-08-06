LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Darwin Nunez Nears Al Hilal Move as Liverpool Prepare Isak Bid Revival

Darwin Nunez Nears Al Hilal Move as Liverpool Prepare Isak Bid Revival

Darwin Nunez is set to join Al Hilal for 53 million Euros, clearing the way for Liverpool to reignite interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. With several key players sold and over 300 million Euros spent on new signings, Liverpool are reshaping their squad and could make a record-breaking move for Isak next.

Darwin Nunez is set to join Al Hilal (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 19:59:13 IST

Darwin Nunez is reportedly set to leave Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, in a move that could trigger Liverpool’s renewed pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Uruguayan’s exit marks a major development in Liverpool’s aggressive summer overhaul.

Nunez Exit Clears the Path

Signed from Benfica for an initial 75 million Euros in 2022, Nunez has shown moments of brilliance but struggled for consistency, scoring 40 goals in 143 games. Under both Jürgen Klopp and new manager Arne Slot, the 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order. Fabrizio Romano reports Al Hilal are ready to pay 53 million Euros for the forward, a deal that would aid Liverpool’s reshaping efforts.

Isak Back on the Radar

With Núñez on the brink of leaving, Liverpool are preparing a renewed bid for Alexander Isak. The Newcastle star is considered one of the Premier League’s top forwards, and Liverpool see him as the ideal replacement. However, Newcastle’s valuation remains steep, reportedly as high as £150 million, potentially making him the most expensive player in British football history if a deal is struck.

Summer Clear-Out and Squad Rebuild

Darwin Nunez ’s sale would bring Liverpool’s income from player exits close to 200 million Euros. High-profile departures include Luis Diaz, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Tyler Morton. Midfielder Harvey Elliott could be next, with RB Leipzig expressing interest and Liverpool seeking 45 million Euros for the England international.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has already invested over 300 million Euros this summer, bringing in talents like Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. With competition intensifying across all positions, Nunez’s move appears both inevitable and strategic, freeing funds and space for a blockbuster move for Isak as Liverpool aim to remain at the top.

