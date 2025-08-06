LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

Benjamin Sesko is set to join Manchester United despite Newcastle having an 85 million Euros bid accepted by RB Leipzig. United matched the offer and agreed personal terms with the striker, who prefers a move to Old Trafford. Sesko would sign until 2030, becoming key to United’s rebuild.

Benjamin Šeško is set to join Manchester United (Image Credit - X)
Benjamin Šeško is set to join Manchester United (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 18:55:00 IST

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko, despite Newcastle United having a similar bid accepted by RB Leipzig. Both Premier League clubs have submitted 85 million Euros packages, but the Slovenian forward looks set to choose Old Trafford over Tyneside.

Newcastle’s Fast Move, But Sesko Looks South

Newcastle acted swiftly after it became clear Alexander Isak is eyeing a Liverpool move. They submitted two bids, eventually having an 82.5 million Euros offer plus 2.5 million Euros in add-ons accepted. However, despite their aggressive pursuit, Sesko’s preference for Manchester United has shifted momentum in the Red Devils’ favor.

United Match Offer, Seal Personal Terms

Manchester United entered the race later but matched the 85 million Euros package with a different structure—75 million Euros upfront and 10 million Euros in add-ons. Crucially, they’ve reportedly reached a full agreement on personal terms with Šeško, with a contract until June 2030 already in place. Sources including Fabrizio Romano confirm that all parties, including Leipzig, are aware of the player’s preference.

A Club in Crisis Still Attracts Stars

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, United’s worst-ever campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side continues to attract elite talent. New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both cited United’s prestige as a key factor in their decisions. Šeško appears to share the same belief in the club’s future. “I think my decision shows what this club is for me,” Cunha said. The 22-year-old striker seems ready to follow in those footsteps, trusting in the project and legacy at Old Trafford.

If finalized, Benjamin Sesko would become the centerpiece of United’s rebuild, proof that even in difficult times, their global pull remains undeniable.

Also Read: ESPN Enters the Ring: WWE’s Premium Events Land in USD 1.625 Billion Streaming Deal

Tags: Benjamin SeskoManchester UnitedNewcastle

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist
Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist
Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist
Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?