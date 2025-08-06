Benjamin Sesko Chooses Manchester United Over Newcastle in 85 Million Euros Transfer Twist

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko, despite Newcastle United having a similar bid accepted by RB Leipzig. Both Premier League clubs have submitted 85 million Euros packages, but the Slovenian forward looks set to choose Old Trafford over Tyneside.

Newcastle’s Fast Move, But Sesko Looks South

Newcastle acted swiftly after it became clear Alexander Isak is eyeing a Liverpool move. They submitted two bids, eventually having an 82.5 million Euros offer plus 2.5 million Euros in add-ons accepted. However, despite their aggressive pursuit, Sesko’s preference for Manchester United has shifted momentum in the Red Devils’ favor.

United Match Offer, Seal Personal Terms

Manchester United entered the race later but matched the 85 million Euros package with a different structure—75 million Euros upfront and 10 million Euros in add-ons. Crucially, they’ve reportedly reached a full agreement on personal terms with Šeško, with a contract until June 2030 already in place. Sources including Fabrizio Romano confirm that all parties, including Leipzig, are aware of the player’s preference.

A Club in Crisis Still Attracts Stars

Despite finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, United’s worst-ever campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side continues to attract elite talent. New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both cited United’s prestige as a key factor in their decisions. Šeško appears to share the same belief in the club’s future. “I think my decision shows what this club is for me,” Cunha said. The 22-year-old striker seems ready to follow in those footsteps, trusting in the project and legacy at Old Trafford.

If finalized, Benjamin Sesko would become the centerpiece of United’s rebuild, proof that even in difficult times, their global pull remains undeniable.

