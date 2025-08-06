ESPN Enters the Ring: WWE’s Premium Events Land in USD 1.625 Billion Streaming Deal

In a blockbuster move that signals a new era for sports entertainment, ESPN has secured exclusive U.S. rights to stream WWE’s 10 biggest premium live events annually, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, starting in 2026. The five-year deal, worth an average of USD 325 million per year, will bring WWE content to ESPN’s new USD 29.99-per-month direct-to-consumer streaming platform, with select events also airing on ESPN’s linear TV channels.

From Peacock to Power Play

NBCUniversal’s Peacock previously held the streaming rights for WWE’s top events, paying USD 180 million annually. ESPN’s new deal nearly doubles that figure, reflecting both the surging demand for premium live content and the WWE’s massive audience reach. The move gives ESPN a powerful draw for subscribers to its upcoming streaming platform while expanding its footprint beyond traditional sports.

A “Destiny” Years in the Making

Mark Shapiro, TKO Group President and former ESPN executive, sees this partnership as inevitable. “If you want to grow WWE’s reach on a national scale, you can’t do that without ESPN,” said Shapiro. The partnership strengthens ties between two entertainment giants and positions WWE to tap into ESPN’s younger, more diverse audience base.

Audience Expansion, Multigenerational Appeal

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro emphasized WWE’s broad demographic appeal. “It’s younger, it’s more diverse, and it’s more female than what we typically see,” he noted. WWE President Nick Khan added that 38% of the WWE audience is female, and half of live event attendees bring children—an ideal match for ESPN’s goal of multigenerational programming.

WWE’s Streaming Empire Grows

This deal complements WWE’s growing digital presence, which includes a USD 5 billion deal with Netflix for Raw outside the U.S. and SmackDown continuing on Peacock. With ESPN now in the mix, WWE’s reach and influence in streaming are stronger than ever.

