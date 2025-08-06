LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jayson Tatum’s Comeback Dilemma: NBA Insider Urges Patience Over Pressure

Jayson Tatum’s Comeback Dilemma: NBA Insider Urges Patience Over Pressure

NBA insider Justin Termine advises the Celtics to let Jayson Tatum fully recover from his Achilles injury, despite talk of a 2025–26 return. He argues Boston’s current roster isn't title-worthy, so rushing Tatum back makes little sense. A full recovery and stronger 2026 comeback is the smarter path.a

Jayson Tatum (Image Credit - X)
Jayson Tatum (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 18:15:35 IST

After suffering a torn Achilles during the Celtics’ second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum was expected to miss the entire 2025–26 National Basketball Association (NBA) season. The injury came just before Game 4, a turning point that saw Boston crash out shortly after. Yet recent reports suggest Tatum’s recovery is ahead of schedule, sparking speculation about a possible return in the spring. However, NBA insider Justin Termine believes the Celtics should think long-term, not short-term.

Recovery Going Well – However, Is a Return Worth It?

Tatum’s rehab progress has been impressive, leading to growing optimism among fans and analysts alike. A late-season return could provide a boost, but Termine warns it may not be in the best interest of the player or the franchise. “Even if Tatum came back and looked like the same player as he always has, what’s the point?” he said on SiriusXM Radio. “This version of the Celtics isn’t built to contend.”

Roster Reality: No Title Without Reinforcements

With only Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as established stars, the Celtics’ current core lacks the firepower to seriously challenge for a championship—even with a healthy Tatum. Termine argues that risking further injury for a season unlikely to yield results makes little sense. Instead, he suggests the team prioritize Tatum’s full recovery and focus on strengthening the roster over the next year.

Looking Ahead: A Smarter, Stronger 2026 Return

For Boston, the 2025–26 season may serve better as a transitional phase. Resting Tatum could not only protect their franchise star but also position them for better draft picks and strategic roster moves. Come 2026–27, Tatum could return to a revitalized Celtics lineup—fully healed and ready to lead a more competitive squad toward another championship run.

Tags: Jayson Tatum nba New York Knicks

