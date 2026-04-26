White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Kedarnath dham yatra iPhone 18 Pro Max Dawood Ibrahim Nanaimoteuthis Airbus A330 Incident gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

A dormant X account that posted “Cole Allen” in 2023 has gone viral after Cole Tomas Allen was linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting scare. While some call it “mind-blowing” and demand an investigation, others say it’s just coincidence, with no verified evidence connecting the account to the incident.

‘Cole Allen’ Named In 2023 X Post Long Before Trump Assassination (Image: X)
‘Cole Allen’ Named In 2023 X Post Long Before Trump Assassination (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 26, 2026 16:11:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

A bizarre social media trail has triggered a wave of online speculation following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting scare. Users discovered that a dormant account on X had posted the name “Cole Allen” more than two years before the man was identified as the suspect in the incident. The discovery quickly went viral, drawing attention across platforms and sparking intense debate.

A mysterious account (unknown before now) exists called @HenryMa79561893 made in December 2023. It contains one post dated 21 December 2023 saying, “Cole Allen.” The account has no profile bio; no followers; no location listed; and has since been dormant. Additionally, there is intrigue about the account because Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old male connected to the incident on April 26, 2026, at the Washington Hilton.

White House Shooting sparks viral theory after dormant X account post

Social media users quickly began connecting dots, pointing to Allen’s reported background. One widely shared claim highlighted that he had interned at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014. That detail led some users to draw further links with a 2014 NASA research paper.

A user wrote, “HOLY CRAP! According to Cole Tomas Allen’s LinkedIn, he interned at NASA in 2014. In 2014, NASA published a paper and ‘Henry Martinez’ was an author. An X user named ‘Henry Martinez,’ made in 2023, made only a single post on Dec 21, 2023. The post simply said ‘Cole Allen.’” This post quickly spread, adding fuel to speculation around the White House Shooting and whether the connection meant anything deeper.

White House Shooting conspiracy theories grow from coincidence claims

Adding to the intrigue, users pointed out that a 2014 NASA paper had an author named “Henry Martinez,” the same name associated with the X account. While this overlap has raised eyebrows, there is no verified link between the two. Still, the timing of the post, more than two years before the incident, has pushed many online to question whether it was just coincidence.

Some users suggested it hinted at foreknowledge, while others focused on smaller details. These included the account’s Pepe avatar, the timing of the post, and the fact that it has remained completely inactive since. All of this has contributed to a growing belief among some that the White House Shooting incident may be tied to something more deliberate.

White House Shooting divides internet between ‘mind-blowing’ and coincidence

Online reactions have been sharply divided. A section of users described the discovery as “mind-blowing,” calling for deeper investigation into the account. Many demanded checks on its origin, IP logs, and metadata.

Another user wrote, “Either this was predicted… or the timeline was changed by someone who already lived it.” One viral comment added, “This can’t be random. FBI needs to check this.” 
However, others dismissed these theories entirely. Some pointed out that “Cole Allen” and “Henry Martinez” are common names in the United States. One user argued, “You’re connecting dots that don’t exist,” calling it a classic case of internet overreach surrounding the White House Shooting.

White House Shooting theories spiral despite no verified evidence

As the post gained traction, more speculative ideas began to spread. Some users talked about predictive technology, while others suggested “planned events,” insider signalling, or coded communication. These theories expanded rapidly, pulling in unrelated details about Allen’s academic background, past work, and online activity.

As of now, there has been no concrete evidence found connecting this account with either the suspect or the crime. Experts agree that random posts on inactive user accounts often occur, and coincidences involving people’s names can seem suspicious from hindsight. The viral nature of the find, along with the media’s fascination with the White House Shooting scare earlier this year regarding Donald Trump, has caused the theory be circulated extensively throughout the Internet.

Also Read: Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cole allendonald trumpwhite house shooting

RELATED News

Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report

Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim’s Aide And Wanted Drug Lord Detained In Turkey, Video Of Major International Operation Leaked

What Is Nanaimoteuthis Haggarti? The ‘Cretaceous Kraken’ Giant Octopus Species That Prowled The Seas During The Age Of Dinosaurs

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Guests ‘Stealing’ Wine Bottles After White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting, Netizens React ‘Priorities On Point’

‘Just Want To Go Home’: Erika Kirk Seen Visible Shaken, Breaks Down in Tears After White House Dinner Shooting, Donald Trump Escorted Out | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Sonu Nigam’s Sweet Mid-Drive Surprise To Fans Playing His Song Will Make Your Day

Karan Johar Confirms ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ to Be Turned Into Web Series, Expands 2006 Film Into Long-Form OTT Drama

New Kia Hybrid Cars In India: From Carnival Hybrid To Syros EV—Check List Of Upcoming Hybrid And EV Models

Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Delhi’s Traffic Police ‘Green Corridor’ Helped DC Pacer Reach Hospital In Minutes!

Red Dead Redemption 2 Drops New Trader Bonuses While Classic Arthur Bug Amuses Fans- What You Should Know

IPL 2026: Big Relief For Delhi Capitals as Lungi Ngidi Discharged From Hospital After Head Injury Scare

Koffee With Karan Season 9 OTT Release: Karan Johar Confirms Diwali 2026 Premiere | Full Details on When and Where to Watch

Michael Movie Review: ‘It’s Bad’? Critics vs Fans Clash As Jaafar Jackson’s Performance Becomes The Real Talking Point

Gold Rate Prediction 2026: After Massive Fall, Will Gold Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh Mark? Should You Buy Now or Wait Till May

Weather Update Today: Metro Cities Under Scorching Skies- Will Rain Ease Heatwave In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad?

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet
White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet
White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet
White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

QUICK LINKS