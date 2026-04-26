White House Shooting: Did A Dormant X Account Predict ‘Cole Allen’ Attack Two Years Before Trump Assassination Attempt? Conspiracy Theory Stuns Internet

A bizarre social media trail has triggered a wave of online speculation following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting scare. Users discovered that a dormant account on X had posted the name “Cole Allen” more than two years before the man was identified as the suspect in the incident. The discovery quickly went viral, drawing attention across platforms and sparking intense debate.

A mysterious account (unknown before now) exists called @HenryMa79561893 made in December 2023. It contains one post dated 21 December 2023 saying, “Cole Allen.” The account has no profile bio; no followers; no location listed; and has since been dormant. Additionally, there is intrigue about the account because Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old male connected to the incident on April 26, 2026, at the Washington Hilton.

White House Shooting sparks viral theory after dormant X account post

Social media users quickly began connecting dots, pointing to Allen’s reported background. One widely shared claim highlighted that he had interned at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2014. That detail led some users to draw further links with a 2014 NASA research paper.

A user wrote, “HOLY CRAP! According to Cole Tomas Allen’s LinkedIn, he interned at NASA in 2014. In 2014, NASA published a paper and ‘Henry Martinez’ was an author. An X user named ‘Henry Martinez,’ made in 2023, made only a single post on Dec 21, 2023. The post simply said ‘Cole Allen.’” This post quickly spread, adding fuel to speculation around the White House Shooting and whether the connection meant anything deeper.

White House Shooting conspiracy theories grow from coincidence claims

Adding to the intrigue, users pointed out that a 2014 NASA paper had an author named “Henry Martinez,” the same name associated with the X account. While this overlap has raised eyebrows, there is no verified link between the two. Still, the timing of the post, more than two years before the incident, has pushed many online to question whether it was just coincidence.

Some users suggested it hinted at foreknowledge, while others focused on smaller details. These included the account’s Pepe avatar, the timing of the post, and the fact that it has remained completely inactive since. All of this has contributed to a growing belief among some that the White House Shooting incident may be tied to something more deliberate.

White House Shooting divides internet between ‘mind-blowing’ and coincidence

Online reactions have been sharply divided. A section of users described the discovery as “mind-blowing,” calling for deeper investigation into the account. Many demanded checks on its origin, IP logs, and metadata.

Another user wrote, “Either this was predicted… or the timeline was changed by someone who already lived it.” One viral comment added, “This can’t be random. FBI needs to check this.”

However, others dismissed these theories entirely. Some pointed out that “Cole Allen” and “Henry Martinez” are common names in the United States. One user argued, “You’re connecting dots that don’t exist,” calling it a classic case of internet overreach surrounding the White House Shooting.

White House Shooting theories spiral despite no verified evidence

As the post gained traction, more speculative ideas began to spread. Some users talked about predictive technology, while others suggested “planned events,” insider signalling, or coded communication. These theories expanded rapidly, pulling in unrelated details about Allen’s academic background, past work, and online activity.

As of now, there has been no concrete evidence found connecting this account with either the suspect or the crime. Experts agree that random posts on inactive user accounts often occur, and coincidences involving people’s names can seem suspicious from hindsight. The viral nature of the find, along with the media’s fascination with the White House Shooting scare earlier this year regarding Donald Trump, has caused the theory be circulated extensively throughout the Internet.

Also Read: Kash Patel To Lose His Job Soon? FBI Chief’s Exit ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Amid Drinking Allegations And Security Breach, Says Report