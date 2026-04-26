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Home > Regionals News > Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

Sofik SK gains 5 lakh followers after MMS row, breaks silence with new video as controversy with Dustu Sonali sparks debate.

Sofik SK gains 5 lakh followers after MMS row. (Photo: IG/Sofik Sk)
Sofik SK gains 5 lakh followers after MMS row. (Photo: IG/Sofik Sk)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 26, 2026 16:31:53 IST

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Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS: The alleged MMS controversy of Bengali influencer Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali has taken the social media by storm. The incident has raised many questions surrounding the privacy of individuals, consent, and digital values in general. The alleged private video that was circulated among people has not only received criticism but also curiosity from the internet community. While the influencers were facing backlash, the situation took an unexpected turn when Sofik SK gained more than 5 lakh followers in just a few days. Now, the influencer has decided to break his silence with a new video in which he talks about the incident.

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS: Who is Sofik SK and why is he trending?

Sofik SK is a Bengali content creator who is known for his funny short dramas, folk style, and dance reels. The content reflects many themes from village life, allowing him to relate to the rural and semi-urban populations. Some of his viral reels like “Sofiker Chalaki” have made him popular among the masses, especially on social media platforms like Instagram. It is the controversy over an alleged private video leak that has caused the recent spike in his popularity.

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS: What is Sofik–Sonali Dustu MMS controversy?

The controversy came to light when an alleged private video of 15 minutes depicting an intimate moment between Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali leaked online. A massive number of people received this clip. The incident received both trolling and curiosity from the public. The clip has gone viral and taken both the influencers into the limelight.

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Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS: What Sofik SK said about leaked video?

Sofik SK finally said that the clip had been captured a year ago in a private setting. And someone they had trusted, after having access to their phone during shoot, leaked the video post fallout. Sofik in his recent video statement said that people should stop sharing the clip as it was an invasion of privacy and trust.

What’s Dustu Sonali said about backlash?

Dustu Sonali said that she was shocked at the trolling she received on social media after the incident. She made it known that the whole ordeal took a personal toll on her as well. So, like Sofik, she also requested people to stop re-sharing the clip as it was a violation of their privacy.

Why Sofik SK got 5 lakh followers post controversy?

Curiously, Sofik SK’s social media following has increased from 4.6 lakh to over 5 lakh followers in one go. This post controversy curve is a very common case in the digital world. It’s an interesting thing to see how controversies create more digital buzz, however, it will be interesting to see what’s the nature of that audience?

What does this drama say about online life?

The Sofik–Sonali episode highlights the fragility of influencers in today’s digital era. In a world where social media has taken over our lives, it shows how easily private content can be leaked without consent, with wide-ranging emotional and social implications. But the increase in followers illustrates the paradox of internet culture, where drama leads to more engagement. As Sofik SK moves on with his life, and releases his latest video, the drama serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of digital consent, responsibility and empathy in our connected world.

ALSO READ: Bihar Police Viral MMS: ‘Watch Video Link’ Scam Alert — Authorities Warn Against Clicking, Or You Could Face…

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Tags: Bengali influencer MMSDustu Sonalilatest mmsSofik SKsofik sk controversySofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMSSofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS downloadviral mms

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Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

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Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video
Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video
Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video
Sofik-Sonali Dustu Viral MMS Row: After Controversy, Bengali Influencer Gains 5 Lakh Followers, Breaks Silence With New Video

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