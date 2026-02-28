LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ravi Shastri Gets Big Honour: MCA to Name Wankhede Stadium Stand After India Legend

Under the Mumbai Cricket Association’s special tribute initiative, former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has been honoured with a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Several stadium gates will also be dedicated to other Indian cricket legends.

Ravi Shastri to have a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: X/@RaviShastriOfc
Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: February 28, 2026 13:44:28 IST

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be naming a stand after Ravi Shastri at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The decision was taken during an Apex Council meeting on Friday. 

Ajinkya Naik, the MCA President, talked about how Mumbai cricket’s foundation has built on its stalwarts. He believes some of these legendary former cricketers must be honoured. Apart from Ravi Shastri, former cricketers like Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji, too, will be honoured with gates being named after them.

Ravi Shastri, before playing for India, represented Mumbai cricket at the domestic circuit. Naik, while talking about naming the stand after Shastri, said, “It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation. The proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the press box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader and coach.”

At the time of his debut, Shastri at 17 years and  292 days, was the youngest player to play for Bombay. He debuted for Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1979 and played for them till 1993, a year after playing his last international match. 

Post retirement, Shastri has worked as a commentator as well as the Indian coach. He was appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian team in 2017 and remained on the job in 2021. 

Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji to have gates named after them

Former players Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji. While Sardesai was one of the top batters of his time, Solkar was known for his fielding abilities. Edulji, on the other hand, has been one of the most prominent players in women’s cricket. She captained India in 22 international games. Naik, talking about honouring the past legends, said, “Dedicating gates at Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage.”

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 1:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS