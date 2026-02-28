IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan are on the brink of making it into the semi-final. Can the two teams meet each other again? Here is a look at all the scenarios.

India looking to qualify for the semi-final. Can they play Pakistan again in the T20 World Cup 2026? Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India looking to qualify for the semi-final. Can they play Pakistan again in the T20 World Cup 2026? Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 12:45:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

Asian giants, India and Pakistan, are on the brink of making it into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. While the road to making it into the final four is easier for the ‘Men in Blue’, the Salman Agha-led side has its task cut out. However, there is a chance that these two sides could meet each other in the final, re-creating the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 final. The unlikely scenario of the two nations meeting in the semi-final is also possible. 

How can India and Pakistan meet each other again in the semi-final?

For India and Pakistan to meet each other again, one of the two sides would have to finish at the top of their group. For Pakistan, it is mathematically impossible to finish first as England have six points, while the maximum points Pakistan can finish with is three points. To make it into the semi-final, the Men in Green would have to defeat Sri Lanka by a big margin

India would then have to finish at the top of their group. While it is highly unlikely, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side can finish at the top of their group. India would not only have to win their match against the West Indies on Sunday by a huge margin at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but also hope that Zimbabwe defeats South Africa with a high margin in Delhi.

You Might Be Interested In

Can India and Pakistan meet each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The two arch-rivals can re-create the iconic final of the 2007 T20 World Cup and meet each other in the final. For India and Pakistan to make it into the final, they would first need to qualify for the semi-final and win their respective knockout games. 

It is likely that if India and Pakistan make it into the semi-final, they will face England and South Africa, respectively. Both England and the Proteas have been in great form in the tournament. While South Africa is unbeaten in the tournament, England has won all three games in the Super 8 stage. 

India vs Pakistan in the Group Stage

The two teams have already faced off in the tournament. It was a comfortable win for the defending champions as Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs in 40 balls, setting a target of 176 for Pakistan. In reply, Salman Agha’s team was bowled out for only 114 runs, losing the all-important clash by 61 runs. 

Also Read: PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamgautam gambhirind vs pakindiaindia vs pakistanMike Hessonpakistansalman-aghasuryakumar yadavt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

PAK vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens to Shatter Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Dream in Pallekele

SL vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

LATEST NEWS

Why The US And Israel Bombed Iran And How Trump’s Masterstroke Shapes This Escalation? Explained

RRB Group D 2026: Candidates Can Apply For 22,195 Posts by THIS Date- Check Official Latest Updates

From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

US, Israel Attack Iran Day After Trump Said “Not Thrilled With Nuclear Talks”

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

The Algorithm His Mother Built

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

QUICK LINKS