IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India and Pakistan Face Off Again? All Possible Scenarios

Asian giants, India and Pakistan, are on the brink of making it into the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. While the road to making it into the final four is easier for the ‘Men in Blue’, the Salman Agha-led side has its task cut out. However, there is a chance that these two sides could meet each other in the final, re-creating the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 final. The unlikely scenario of the two nations meeting in the semi-final is also possible.

How can India and Pakistan meet each other again in the semi-final?

For India and Pakistan to meet each other again, one of the two sides would have to finish at the top of their group. For Pakistan, it is mathematically impossible to finish first as England have six points, while the maximum points Pakistan can finish with is three points. To make it into the semi-final, the Men in Green would have to defeat Sri Lanka by a big margin.

India would then have to finish at the top of their group. While it is highly unlikely, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side can finish at the top of their group. India would not only have to win their match against the West Indies on Sunday by a huge margin at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, but also hope that Zimbabwe defeats South Africa with a high margin in Delhi.

Can India and Pakistan meet each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The two arch-rivals can re-create the iconic final of the 2007 T20 World Cup and meet each other in the final. For India and Pakistan to make it into the final, they would first need to qualify for the semi-final and win their respective knockout games.

It is likely that if India and Pakistan make it into the semi-final, they will face England and South Africa, respectively. Both England and the Proteas have been in great form in the tournament. While South Africa is unbeaten in the tournament, England has won all three games in the Super 8 stage.

India vs Pakistan in the Group Stage

The two teams have already faced off in the tournament. It was a comfortable win for the defending champions as Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs in 40 balls, setting a target of 176 for Pakistan. In reply, Salman Agha’s team was bowled out for only 114 runs, losing the all-important clash by 61 runs.

Also Read: PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash