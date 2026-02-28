PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

With England qualified for the semi-final, one of Pakistan or New Zealand will make it into the final four. Pakistan will be facing the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, in a knockout clash. However, they could take the field without two of their prominent players, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

Both Babar and Shadab have been inconsistent with their performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. With the Salman Agha-led side now facing Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash, changes in the playing XI could be expected.

Babar’s poor form continues

Babar Azam has been at the centre of all the negative attention from fans and cricket experts. The right-handed batter has scored only 91 runs in the tournament with a highest score of 46 against the USA. His strike rate of 112 has raised many questions over his selection and role in the team.

While he is used to opening the innings in the shortest format, Babar has been batting at number four in the ongoing tournament. With modern-day T20 cricket requiring players to play at a much higher strike rate, the decision to play Babar at four has not sat well with former players.

Babar Azam’s scores in the T20 World Cup 2026:

15 (18) against the Netherlands

46 (32) against the USA

5 (7) against India

Did not bat against Namibia

25 (24) against England

Shadab ineffective in all departments

Shadab Khan was supposed to be a vital cog in the Pakistani team. Having debuted nine years ago, he is one of the most experienced players in the side. However, Shadab is yet to showcase any ability for the team with either the ball in hand or the bat. He has scored 111 runs in five innings so far, but hasn’t been able to stand out in crucial games for his side. Similarly, with the ball in hand, he has picked up only five wickets, all of which came against the USA and Namibia.

Shadab Khan’s performances in the T20 World Cup 2026:

8 (12) and 0/26 (4) against the Netherlands

30 (12) and 2/26 (4) against the USA

14 (15) and 0/17 (1) against India

36 (22) and 3/19 (4) against Namibia

23 (11) and 0/31 (3) against England

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI

If the Pakistan team management does take the hard decision of dropping Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, here is how they could lineup against Sri Lanka:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

