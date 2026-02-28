PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan are set to be dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI in a high-stakes knockout encounter against Sri Lanka. The two players have been in abysmal form and could be the reason behind Pakistan being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan set to make key changes in playing XI against Sri Lanka. Image Credit: X/@ICC
Pakistan set to make key changes in playing XI against Sri Lanka. Image Credit: X/@ICC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 28, 2026 10:16:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

With England qualified for the semi-final, one of Pakistan or New Zealand will make it into the final four. Pakistan will be facing the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, in a knockout clash. However, they could take the field without two of their prominent players, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. 

Both Babar and Shadab have been inconsistent with their performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. With the Salman Agha-led side now facing Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash, changes in the playing XI could be expected.

Babar’s poor form continues

Babar Azam has been at the centre of all the negative attention from fans and cricket experts. The right-handed batter has scored only 91 runs in the tournament with a highest score of 46 against the USA. His strike rate of 112 has raised many questions over his selection and role in the team. 

You Might Be Interested In

While he is used to opening the innings in the shortest format, Babar has been batting at number four in the ongoing tournament. With modern-day T20 cricket requiring players to play at a much higher strike rate, the decision to play Babar at four has not sat well with former players. 

Babar Azam’s scores in the T20 World Cup 2026:

  • 15 (18) against the Netherlands

  • 46 (32) against the USA

  • 5 (7) against India

  • Did not bat against Namibia

  • 25 (24) against England

Shadab ineffective in all departments

Shadab Khan was supposed to be a vital cog in the Pakistani team. Having debuted nine years ago, he is one of the most experienced players in the side. However, Shadab is yet to showcase any ability for the team with either the ball in hand or the bat. He has scored 111 runs in five innings so far, but hasn’t been able to stand out in crucial games for his side. Similarly, with the ball in hand, he has picked up only five wickets, all of which came against the USA and Namibia. 

Shadab Khan’s performances in the T20 World Cup 2026:

  • 8 (12) and 0/26 (4) against the Netherlands

  • 30 (12)  and 2/26 (4) against the USA

  • 14 (15) and 0/17 (1) against India

  • 36 (22) and 3/19 (4) against Namibia

  • 23 (11) and 0/31 (3) against England

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI

If the Pakistan team management does take the hard decision of dropping Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, here is how they could lineup against Sri Lanka:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (C), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Also Read: IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azampak vs slpakistanSemi FinalShadab KhanSri Lankat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

WWE SmackDown Results (Feb. 27): Logan Paul Enters Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso Attacked Backstage

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: KL Rahul Surprises Everyone by Bowling as J&K Take Command — WATCH VIDEO

PAK vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens to Shatter Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Dream in Pallekele

SL vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

LATEST NEWS

Why The US And Israel Bombed Iran And How Trump’s Masterstroke Shapes This Escalation? Explained

RRB Group D 2026: Candidates Can Apply For 22,195 Posts by THIS Date- Check Official Latest Updates

From iPhone 17e To Nothing Phone 4a Lineup: These Phones Are Arriving In March With Powerful Processor, Good Camera, And Massive Battery—Check Entire List And Specs

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

US, Israel Attack Iran Day After Trump Said “Not Thrilled With Nuclear Talks”

PM Kisan 22nd Installment: Holi Bonus Incoming! Complete Mandatory eKYC to Secure Your ₹2,000 – Step-by-Step Guide Inside

The Algorithm His Mother Built

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang-Linked Shooters Open Fires At Haryana Supplements Store; CCTV Captures Daylight Attack | Watch

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

Spark Capital PWM Opens New Kochi Office to Serve Kerala’s Growing UHNW and NRI Clients

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
PAK vs SL Knockout: No Babar Azam or Shadab Khan? Pakistan’s Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

QUICK LINKS