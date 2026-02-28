IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

The Indian cricket fraternity was plunged into mourning on Friday, Feb 27 as heartbreaking news emerged from the national camp. Khanchand Singh, the father of India’s star finisher Rinku Singh, passed away after a valiant and prolonged battle with stage-4 liver cancer. The senior Singh breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida, leaving the 28-year-old cricketer and his family grief-stricken in the middle of India’s high-stakes T20 World Cup campaign.

Rinku Singh’s journey in this World Cup has been an emotional rollercoaster. Earlier in the week, he had briefly left the squad in Chennai to be by his father’s side as his condition turned critical. Demonstrating immense professional commitment, Rinku rejoined the team ahead of the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. Although he was not part of the playing XI, he was seen on the field as a substitute fielder, embodying the “team-first” spirit even as he dealt with immense personal turmoil.

However, following the news of the demise on Friday morning, Rinku immediately flew back to his hometown, Aligarh, to perform the last rites. The images of a devastated Rinku fulfilling his filial duties have touched the hearts of fans across the globe.

Will He Rejoin the Squad?

The big question on every fan’s mind is whether Rinku is out of the tournament. According to official confirmations from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, the answer is no. Rinku Singh remains an integral part of the World Cup squad.

“Rinku Singh will join the team tomorrow in Kolkata,” Saikia confirmed, as reported by IANS.

The left-handed batter is expected to link up with his teammates on Saturday, February 28, just in time for India’s virtual quarter-final against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens. While it remains to be seen if he will be mentally and emotionally ready to feature in the playing XI, his decision to return to the camp for a must-win game speaks volumes about his character.

The entire cricketing community, including legends like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, has rallied behind the young star, offering prayers and strength during this difficult hour.