LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

Will Rinku Singh play the India vs West Indies match? After his father Khanchand Singh's demise, get the latest updates on Rinku's return to the T20 World Cup squad.

Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise. Photo: Punjab Kings- X
Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise. Photo: Punjab Kings- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 01:14:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

The Indian cricket fraternity was plunged into mourning on Friday, Feb 27 as heartbreaking news emerged from the national camp. Khanchand Singh, the father of India’s star finisher Rinku Singh, passed away after a valiant and prolonged battle with stage-4 liver cancer. The senior Singh breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida, leaving the 28-year-old cricketer and his family grief-stricken in the middle of India’s high-stakes T20 World Cup campaign.

Rinku Singh’s journey in this World Cup has been an emotional rollercoaster. Earlier in the week, he had briefly left the squad in Chennai to be by his father’s side as his condition turned critical. Demonstrating immense professional commitment, Rinku rejoined the team ahead of the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. Although he was not part of the playing XI, he was seen on the field as a substitute fielder, embodying the “team-first” spirit even as he dealt with immense personal turmoil.

However, following the news of the demise on Friday morning, Rinku immediately flew back to his hometown, Aligarh, to perform the last rites. The images of a devastated Rinku fulfilling his filial duties have touched the hearts of fans across the globe.

You Might Be Interested In

Will He Rejoin the Squad?

The big question on every fan’s mind is whether Rinku is out of the tournament. According to official confirmations from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, the answer is no. Rinku Singh remains an integral part of the World Cup squad.

“Rinku Singh will join the team tomorrow in Kolkata,” Saikia confirmed, as reported by IANS.

The left-handed batter is expected to link up with his teammates on Saturday, February 28, just in time for India’s virtual quarter-final against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens. While it remains to be seen if he will be mentally and emotionally ready to feature in the playing XI, his decision to return to the camp for a must-win game speaks volumes about his character.

The entire cricketing community, including legends like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, has rallied behind the young star, offering prayers and strength during this difficult hour.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 1:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Pakistan Qualification Scenario: How Can PAK Qualify For Semis After England Beat New Zealand? Explained

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 27: Latest Standings as England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Flat Or Spinning Pitch At Eden Gardens? Pitch Curator Breaks Silence Ahead Of Super 8 Clash

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

LATEST NEWS

Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India Inaugurates DICCI’s International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

HROne AI Summit 2026 Concludes, Reframing AI in HR as a Leadership Mandate Rather Than a Technology Trend

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Where Is The Couple After Their Video Broke The Internet? Everything You Should Know

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?
IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?
IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?
IND vs WI: Is Rinku Singh Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Father’s Demise?

QUICK LINKS