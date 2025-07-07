Live Tv
Ravindra Jadeja Ignores Captain Shubhman Gill's Command On Field, Says 'Usko Udhar Kuch Kaam Nahi Hain…'

Ravindra Jadeja refused to follow an on-field command from captain Shubman Gill during the second Test, prompting a quiet retreat from the skipper. Jadeja said, “Usko udhar kuch kaam nahi hai,” insisting on field placement based on his judgment.

Shubhman Gill As Capitain In Test Series

Published By: Swastika Sruti
July 7, 2025 08:16:46 IST

A stump mic captured a tense on-field exchange between India captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the second Test against England. The viral video showed Gill instructing Jadeja to bring a fielder up at long-on during a key phase involving Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith. Gill said, “Jaddu bhai, usko bhi upar lelo yaar.

Marne do ek aage badke.” Jadeja firmly refused, replying, “Usko udhar kuch kaam nahi hai… pakadne wala toh chaiye.” The clip drew reactions online, highlighting how Jadeja maintained fielding control while Gill silently returned to his position without argument.

Shubman Gill Accepts Jadeja’s Call Without Protest

The moment unfolded without confrontation, with Shubman Gill quietly walking back to his position after Jadeja’s fielding rejection. While the exact over remains unclear, commentators believe it occurred during England’s lower-order resistance. Jadeja asserted that placing a fielder at that position served no strategic value unless someone could catch the shot. His response, though firm, remained calm and tactically focused.

The interaction, though brief, sparked debate among fans over captain-player dynamics and fielding strategies in pressure situations. Such exchanges, regularly picked up by stump mics, continue to provide behind-the-scenes insight into Team India’s real-time communication on the field.

Gill Credits Akash Deep Despite Record-Breaking Test Performance

Despite scoring 269 and 161- the highest ever runs by a captain in a single Test- Shubman Gill gave full credit to pacer Akash Deep for India’s win. Akash Deep delivered a match-winning performance with 10/187 (4/88 and 6/99), surpassing Chetan Sharma’s long-standing record of 10/188 as the best figures by an Indian in a Test match in England. “The spell of Akash Deep, how he got those two wickets, gave confidence to everyone,” Gill said in the post-match conference. He highlighted how Akash’s accuracy and movement off the surface lifted the team’s morale heading into the final innings.

India Gears Up for Third Test at Lord’s on July 10

India will face England in the third Test beginning Thursday, July 10, at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. After winning the second Test convincingly, India aims to continue its momentum. Akash Deep’s impressive debut and Gill’s leadership have generated fresh optimism within the camp.

The team continues to focus on strategic execution while addressing on-field coordination. The next match is expected to draw massive viewership, with eyes on how India’s bowling attack fares and whether captain Gill and experienced players like Jadeja continue to command influence both tactically and emotionally.

Tags: India vs England Test SeriesRavindra Jadejashubman gill
