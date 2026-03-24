RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has been reportedly sold to Aditya Birla Group & David Blitzer consortium. It was earlier reported by Moneycontrol that a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and Times of India had emerged as the front-runner to acquire Diageo-owned IPL franchise.

There hasn’t been any official announcement yet.

More to follow…