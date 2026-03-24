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Home > Sports News > RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

It was earlier reported that a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and Times of India had emerged as the front-runner to acquire RCB.

Aditya Birla Group & David Blitzer consortium has reportedly acquired RCB. (Photo Credits: X)
Aditya Birla Group & David Blitzer consortium has reportedly acquired RCB. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 24, 2026 21:13:53 IST

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RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has been reportedly sold to Aditya Birla Group & David Blitzer consortium. It was earlier reported by Moneycontrol that a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and Times of India had emerged as the front-runner to acquire Diageo-owned IPL franchise. 

There hasn’t been any official announcement yet. 

More to follow…

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RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

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RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

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RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report
RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report
RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report
RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

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