RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has been reportedly sold to Aditya Birla Group & David Blitzer consortium. It was earlier reported by Moneycontrol that a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and Times of India had emerged as the front-runner to acquire Diageo-owned IPL franchise.
There hasn’t been any official announcement yet.
More to follow…
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