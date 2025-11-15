LIVE TV
Home > Sports > RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Complete List Of Retained, Released Players, And Other Details

IPL 2026 RCB Retained and Released Players List: After years of near-misses, RCB finally lifted the trophy last season, and the management believes the current squad has the balance and experience needed to repeat that success.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 15, 2025 19:33:16 IST

IPL 2026 RCB Retained and Released Players List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their squad for IPL 2026 as they prepare to defend their maiden IPL title with renewed confidence. After years of near-misses, RCB finally lifted the trophy last season, and the management believes the current squad has the balance and experience needed to repeat that success.

The franchise has retained its core group, led by captain Rajat Patidar, who was one of the standout performers last year. Senior star Virat Kohli remains the team’s biggest batting pillar, while Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma add stability and firepower to the top and middle order. 

RCB have also kept Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd and Tim David.

In the bowling department, the team has shown faith in a mix of experience and young talent. Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nuwan Thushara form a strong pace unit, supported by Rasikh Salam and Abhinandan Singh. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma strengthens the spin attack. With these retentions, RCB believe they have a strong and settled bowling group.

IPL 2026 RCB Retained Players List

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

IPL 2026 RCB Released Players List

Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee.

Ahead of the auction, RCB will enter with a purse of Rs 16.4 crore. The franchise released eight players, including Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani and Mohit Rathee.

The RCB management has expressed confidence that the retained squad offers the right mix of experience, depth and hunger. With a stable core, impactful all-rounders and a balanced bowling attack, the team is aiming for another successful campaign in IPL 2026 as they look to defend their title.

ALSO READ: Full List of KKR Retained & Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction:Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer Released, Check Purse & More

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:15 PM IST
