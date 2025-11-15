LIVE TV
Full List of KKR Retained & Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer Released, Check Purse & More

Kolkata Knight Riders have unveiled their squad for IPL 2026 after a major shake-up following their disappointing 2025 season. The franchise retained its trusted core while releasing several senior players, including Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer. With ₹64.3 crore left in the purse and 13 slots open, KKR enter the December 16 mini-auction with significant flexibility.

KKR announce IPL 2026 squad with major exits including Russell and Venkatesh Iyer; ₹64.3 crore purse left ahead of mini-auction. Photo: Instagram/KKR.
KKR announce IPL 2026 squad with major exits including Russell and Venkatesh Iyer; ₹64.3 crore purse left ahead of mini-auction. Photo: Instagram/KKR.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 15, 2025 18:07:12 IST

IPL Retention 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL 2024 champions, have announced their squad for the 2026 season following an extensive overhaul aimed at correcting the shortcomings of their underwhelming 2025 campaign. With the retention window now closed, the franchise has opted to keep its trusted core intact while making bold calls on several senior players.

KKR Key Retentions 

Despite the reshuffle, KKR have retained the players they consider central to their long-term plans. This includes middle-order batter Rinku Singh, young talent Angkrish Raghuvanshi, veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey, and power-hitter Rovman Powell.

Among the all-rounders and bowlers, the franchise has held on to Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Umran Malik.

KKR Major Exits: Andre Russell , Venkatesh Iyer Released

In one of the most notable decisions of this year’s retention cycle, KKR have parted ways with two of their biggest names, Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer. The franchise also released Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Chetan Sakariya.

The exit of Russell, one of the league’s most influential all-rounders, marks the end of a long and impactful association with the franchise.

Arjun Tendulkar Joins KKR Through Trade

KKR have made only one trade ahead of the mini-auction, acquiring Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians. The left-arm seamer adds depth to their domestic pace reserves and is expected to play a developmental role in the upcoming season.

Following their retentions and releases, the franchise heads into the auction with ₹64.3 crore remaining in the purse.
They have 13 slots vacant, including six overseas positions, giving them significant flexibility to reshape the squad further.

IPL Mini-Auction Scheduled for December 16

All ten IPL franchises have now submitted their lists of retained and released players ahead of next month’s mini-auction, which will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike last year’s mega auction, where squads were rebuilt from scratch, this auction allows teams to retain as many players as they choose. The focus, therefore, is on “fine-tuning rather than major resets,” as mini-auctions traditionally encourage incremental changes over sweeping overhauls.

KKR IPL 2026 Squad Summary

Players Retained:

Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik

Player Traded:

Arjun Tendulkar (from Mumbai Indians)

Players Released:

Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

Purse Remaining: ₹64.3 crore

Slots Remaining: 13 (including six overseas)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:05 PM IST
Full List of KKR Retained & Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer Released, Check Purse & More

