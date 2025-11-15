IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

In one of the biggest trade moves ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sanju Samson has officially joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his existing fee of INR 18 crore. The long-speculated swap deal involving Samson and Ravindra Jadeja has now been confirmed, marking a massive reshuffle across franchises.

With this move, Samson will don the iconic yellow jersey and become only the third franchise of his IPL career. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who has played 177 IPL matches, spent most of his career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), except for two seasons with Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017. He also led RR to the IPL 2022 final.

Jadeja Returns to Royals; Salary Reduced

As part of the trade, Ravindra Jadeja returns to Rajasthan Royals the team where his IPL journey began. Jadeja’s contract value, however, has been revised from INR 18 crore at CSK to INR 14 crore at RR. England all-rounder Sam Curran has also made the move to RR and will feature in pink next season.

Other Major IPL Trades

Arjun Tendulkar has been traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohammed Shami will now represent Delhi Capitals after moving from SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mayank Markande rejoins Mumbai Indians, shifting from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nitish Rana moves to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals.

Samson on Joining CSK and MS Dhoni Influence

Samson has often spoken about his admiration for MS Dhoni, and joining CSK is a “dream come true.”

“As every young Indian cricketer, I wanted to be around MS Dhoni… Even just being around him was a dream,” Samson said.

He recalled finally meeting Dhoni only in his eighth IPL season, after a match-winning 74 off 32 balls against CSK in Sharjah.

“I made some runs, won Player of the Match, and then I met him. Since then, our relationship has only grown. It feels blessed like a dream.”

With Samson’s arrival, CSK strengthens its leadership group and batting core, while RR brings back Jadeja and adds Sam Curran as they look to revamp their all-round options.

