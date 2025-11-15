LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni": Sanju Samson's Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

Sanju Samson’s emotional admiration for MS Dhoni has resurfaced amid strong IPL 2026 trade rumours linking him to CSK. Samson says he always dreamed of being around Dhoni, as reports suggest a major swap deal with Jadeja and Sam Curran is close to completion.

Sanju Samson’s emotional wish to be around MS Dhoni. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)
Sanju Samson’s emotional wish to be around MS Dhoni. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 08:18:44 IST



“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

As rumours of a blockbuster IPL 2026 trade continue to dominate conversations, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has opened up about his long-held dream of spending time with MS Dhoni, saying he “wanted to be around” the iconic Chennai Super Kings leader.

Over the past week, social media has been flooded with reports suggesting a mega swap deal involving Samson moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. While an official announcement is still awaited, sources indicate that the trade is “successfully completed”, marking the end of Samson’s eight-year stint with the Royals.

In a video shared by Star Sports on X, Samson recalled how Dhoni shaped his early cricketing dreams.

“As every young Indian cricketer, I wanted to be around MS Dhoni… Every time you meet him or play against CSK, you want to sit with Mahi bhai and understand how he does things. Even just being around him was a dream,” he said.

Samson, who made his IPL debut in 2013, said he got the chance to finally meet Dhoni only in his eighth IPL season, after scoring a match-winning 74 off 32 balls against CSK in Sharjah.

“I waited to help my side win a match against CSK. I made some runs, won Player of the Match, and then I met him. Since then, our relationship has only grown. It feels blessed—like a dream,” he added.

Why the Trade Matters

The high-profile deal marks a major shift for both franchises. CSK, who were pursuing Samson for nearly three years, see him as the long-term Indian wicketkeeper–top-order batter they have been missing. Samson is also an established India T20I opener.

For Jadeja, the move signals a return to the franchise where his IPL journey began. Despite his immense impact at CSK 2000 runs, 140+ wickets, economy under eight the Chepauk track no longer suits his spin-friendly strengths, and the presence of Noor Ahmad reportedly complicated his role in the XI. However, this time Jadeja is said to be parting with CSK on extremely cordial terms.

The Chepauk Conundrum

Interestingly, Samson’s record at Chepauk remains modest 59 runs in five innings raising questions about whether CSK’s gamble will pay off. But his leadership experience, star value, and growing maturity as a batter appear to have convinced the franchise.

Awaiting the Official Word

As anticipation builds, fans are waiting for CSK and RR to make the announcement. For Samson, the potential move represents more than just a trade it brings him closer to the cricketing icon he grew up idolising.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:18 AM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: cskhome-hero-pos-5iplIPL 2026 tradems dhonisanju samson

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk



QUICK LINKS