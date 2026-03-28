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Home > Sports News > RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli won hearts of every fan as he blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma following his stunning knock in the IPL 2026 opener.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 28, 2026 23:39:51 IST

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli won hearts of every fan as he blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma following his stunning knock in the IPL 2026 opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, the Bollywood actress didn’t hold back either and passed a flying kiss of her own to her husband.

Anushka Sharma makes her presence felt at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana

Anushka was spotted in the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium along with women’s cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil. Both Mandhana and Patil were notably wearing RCB jerseys. The Bollywood actress, who has been present for many games earlier too, was also seen smirking after Kohli dropped a catch in the first innings.

Meanwhile, here’s the video of Anushka and Kohli blowing kisses to one another:

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Speaking to the host broadcaster after his unbeaten 69, the 37-year-old said:

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Tags: anushka sharmaindian premier leagueiplIPL 2026Jacob DuffyrcbRoyal Challengers BengaluruSRHSunrisers Hyderabadvirat kohli’

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

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