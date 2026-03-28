RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli won hearts of every fan as he blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma following his stunning knock in the IPL 2026 opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, the Bollywood actress didn’t hold back either and passed a flying kiss of her own to her husband.

Anushka Sharma makes her presence felt at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana

Anushka was spotted in the stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium along with women’s cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil. Both Mandhana and Patil were notably wearing RCB jerseys. The Bollywood actress, who has been present for many games earlier too, was also seen smirking after Kohli dropped a catch in the first innings.

Meanwhile, here’s the video of Anushka and Kohli blowing kisses to one another:

Virat Kohli Giving Flying Kiss to Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/gKP75uUtfM — Faiz Subhani (@FaizSubhani147) March 28, 2026

“ I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play” – Virat Kohli

Speaking to the host broadcaster after his unbeaten 69, the 37-year-old said:

“It was good to get back out there. The last game (T20) I played was the final last year but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play so I knew as long as I have the rhythm and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely and tonight was another chance to start strong and to build on this.”

Reflecting on Devdutt Padikkal’s knock of 61, Kohli suggested that he intentionally kept giving the strike to the left-hander, given how cleanly he was hitting the ball.

“Outstanding knock. Right from the word go. I had plans of going aggressive in the powerplay, but when I saw him play, I was like, keep putting him back on strike and hit the odd boundary here and there. So, yeah, he completely took the game away from the opposition and I told him that one shot he hit off a slower ball over mid-on for six. At that time, I told him just keep going on.”

Jacob Duffy, debuting in IPL, earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-22-3.

Also Read: SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal’s ‘Explosive’ 61 Lights Up Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sets Up Bengaluru’s Chase