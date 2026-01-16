RCB Willing To Spend INR 4.5 Cr From Their Own Pocket For AI Surveillance At Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026, Here’s Why

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a formal communication to the KSCA.

No competitive cricket has been held at the stadium since the stampede during RCB’s title-winning celebrations on June 4, 2025, in which 11 people lost their lives.

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦: Advanced AI video analytics technology for 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 at the 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘴𝘸𝘢𝘮𝘺 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘶𝘮. In a formal communication to the KSCA, RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.







RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately INR 4.5 Cr.

The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response.













Earlier, the franchise had opted for venues for the IPL 2026, as per reports.

“RCB will play five matches in Navi Mumbai and two in Raipur during IPL 2026. The RCB officials have finalised the arrangement recently after meetings with the concerned officials,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.

