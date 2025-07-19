LIVE TV
Real Madrid Prodigy Endrick Stuns Fans With Wedding News

Social media has been divided over Endrick's decision to marry young, but his admirers contend it shows a maturity uncommon for someone his age. Their legal union in September 2024 was followed by a ceremony in Madrid that symbolises a spiritual continuation of their partnership.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian football Journalist, posted pictures of the young couple getting married in a stunning ceremony on Friday, July 18.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 12:05:30 IST

Gabriely Miranda and Endrick of Real Madrid were married in a ceremony on 18th July.  Despite being married since September 2024, the Brazilian striker and Miranda never had a ceremony until today, where they are shown sporting wedding rings in photos.

When Endrick was at Palmeiras, the two were spotted together. During Endrick’s introduction at Real Madrid last summer, Miranda was there. Model, content producer, and social media star Miranda hails from Brazil. Endrick is six years younger than Miranda, who is 24 years old, according to Famous Birthdays. The model and Endrick began dating in 2023, and they were married within a year.

First Impression of Endrick on Miranda

Miranda has talked about how she felt about Endrick when they first met. According to reports, Miranda was unaware that Endrick was a football player and one of the sport’s youngest rising stars.  Miranda remembers being charmed by Endrick’s confidence when they first met at a shopping centre. The age difference between the two has caused controversy in Brazil regarding their connection. Although he met Miranda when he was 17 and she was over 20, Endrick turned 18 last year. On July 21, Endrick will be 19.

The couple gained notoriety when it was revealed that they had a strange “relationship contract” with stringent guidelines. The two have acknowledged having a relationship contract and do not conceal their affection for one another.

Special Contract

The two agreed to a “contract” that included rules for their partnership, Endrick disclosed on the “Pod Delas” podcast. One requirement is that the two must always declare “I love you” to one another. It appears from other regulations that neither Endrick nor Miranda are permitted to develop any kind of addiction, including alcohol or drug addiction. To maintain their devotion and respect for one another, Endrick and Miranda agreed to include a relationship pact. The other Real Madrid players are currently resting while Endrick and his wife are on holiday. Early August is when Real Madrid players will get ready for the upcoming season.

