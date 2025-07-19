LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Don't Miss: Manchester United vs Leeds Preseason Friendly, Lineups And When To Watch

With the addition of Matheus Cunha, Amorim will be displacing several prominent players with uncertain futures with Manchester United, including Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho.

As the Red Devils square off against recently promoted Leeds United on Saturday, Ruben Amorim and Manchester United will go to Sweden to play a friendly match against a long-time adversary.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 09:26:46 IST

On Saturday evening, historic rivals Manchester United and Leeds United will play a friendly match in Sweden to kick off their respective preseason campaigns.

Man United will go to the United States to play three more Premier League teams, West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Everton, after their trip to Stockholm, the first of five preseason games planned. Ruben Amorim’s team must concentrate on their first summer test for the time being, though.

After losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, the Red Devils had a terrible 2024–25 season. At the start of the new season, improvements must be made quickly to prevent Man Utd from further deteriorating.

In contrast, Leeds had a fantastic 2024–25 season, winning the Championship and earning a spot back in the Premier League. Since they play Villarreal and AC Milan in early August after their match against Manchester United, Daniel Farke’s team will be put through their paces in preseason. The Whites are hoping to gain some momentum before the new season starts.

Amorim has a new sign on the way. Matheus Cunha will not have many well-known players with uncertain futures with Manchester United, such Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho. With a number of new additions, including Lukas Nmecha, Sean Longstaff, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, Leeds manager Daniel Farke gets ready for his second stint in the Premier League. 

When is the kick off?

The match begins at 6:30 PM (IST). 

Joshua Zirkzee, an attacker, and goalie Andre Onana are sidelined by injuries. In addition to Harry Amass, who was left out of the travelling squad for the match against Leeds, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho will not be travelling.

Predicted Lineups

The starting lineup for Manchester United against Leeds (3-4-2-1) is as follows: Bayındır; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Cunha; Hojlund.

Leeds starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Gnonto, Aaronson, James; Piroe; Tanaka, Gruev; Bogle, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson.

After suffering a cruciate ligament injury in February, centre-back Martinez is reportedly undertaking a customised rehabilitation program and reacting favourably to the therapy, according to the Manchester Evening News. Sancho, Antony, Rashford, and Malacia were all loaned throughout the 2024–25 season and are probably going to leave United this summer.  In light of Chelsea and Napoli’s interest, head coach Amorim reportedly urged Garnacho to find a new team.

