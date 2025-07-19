LIVE TV
Women's Euro Quarter Final: Red Card, Missed Chances, But Spain March On To Semis

Women’s Euro Quarter Final: Red Card, Missed Chances, But Spain March On To Semis

Switzerland has completed its journey. They advanced easily to their second Women's Euro semi-final and their first since 1997 because Spain was simply too good.

On Wednesday, Spain will play either France or Germany in the semi-finals.The previous day, England will play Italy in the first semi-final.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 08:28:55 IST

Spain advanced to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals for the first time since 1997 after defeating a tenacious Switzerland team 2-0 in Bern. Despite dominating from the beginning, the world champions struggled to overcome a well-prepared Swiss defence and missed two penalties in the first half. Livia Peng denied Alexia Putellas late on, and Mariona Caldentey pulled her early spot-kick wide. Spain didn’t establish a rhythm until the second half, when Claudia Pina’s incredible goal sealed the victory after replacement Athenea del Castillo scored minutes after entering the game.

Red card and late drama

Despite missing two penalties in their victory over the hosts in Bern, Spain advanced to the Euro 2025 semi-finals thanks to Aitana Bonmati, who broke Switzerland’s resistance. For the first time this tournament, the world champions were unable to score in the first half and were frustrated by a well-prepared Swiss team after Mariona Caldentey missed a penalty kick in the eighth minute. In the 70th minute, however, Bonmati delivered the golden moment that broke the Swiss defence. He played a beautiful back-heel, releasing Athene del Castillo as the substitute finished to finally end the standoff. A few seconds later, Claudia Pina curled a long shot into the top corner to double Spain’s lead.

Although the crowd’s role as the 12th man is cliche, it was difficult to avoid feeling that it was escalating the players in white and the Spanish players’ displeasure in the cauldron of red, where every clearance, tackle, turnover, foul, and even pass was met with a thunderous cry. However, Spain was patient and made two breaches in five minutes by prodding at the white wall. Aitana Bonmati remarked, “I was composed and self-assured; sometimes you have to fight.” To set up Del Castillo, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner had to perform a moment of magic. The second was as stunning. Pina blasted into the top corner from 20 yards out after clipping the ball from Walti’s feet. Walti was certain she had been fouled and paused to protest.

Late in the game, there was some drama when Noelle Maritz was sent off in injury time and Peng saved from Putellas after Beney gave up a penalty for a challenge on Del Castillo, but it didn’t really matter.

