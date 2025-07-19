Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria demolishes Zambia To Enter Semi Final

The delayed 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is being held currently in Morocco.

12 teams are participating in the event, which is being held across five cities and six different venues.

South Africa are the defending champions, having won the last tournament in 2022.

Nigeria, the record 11-time winner of the trophy, is again the favorite to win the event.

After making their way into quarterfinals, Nigeria were up against Zambia and the winner entering the semi-finals.

Nigeria Thrashes Zambia In A One-Sided Game

The match between the two was hosted at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

Nigeria, who appeared the stronger unit on paper, played like it and trounced Zambia by 5-0.

The women in green played like a champion team and gave no chance to Zambia anywhere in the match.

For Nigeria, Osinachi Ohale opened the account, and scored a goal in just the second minute.

Esther Okoronkwo scored another goal in the 33rd minute to make it 2-0, while Chinwendu Ihezuo made it 3-0 in the 45th minute of the game.

At halftime, the score was 3-0, and the result of the match was pretty much sealed.

Nigeria Looks Like The Team To Beat In This Event

Nigeria started the second half in a bit more relaxed phase, and still Zambia could not get a sniff.

Blessing Demehin scored the fourth goal for her team in 68th minute while just when the game was about to be finished, Folashade Ijamilusi made it 5-0. She scored in the 91st minute.

One interesting figure from the match was that Zambia kept the possession of the ball for 57 percent of the game time. Still, they could not breach the defences of Nigeria.

Nigeria entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation while Zambia played with the formation of 4-2-3-1.

Such was the Nigerian dominance in the game that they attempted seven shots at the goal and converted five of them.

In contrast, Zambia could not attempt even a single shot on the Nigerian goal.

Now, Nigeria will play the semi-final on July 21, and their opponents are yet to be decided.

The final of the event will be held on July 26.

Also Read: Finalissima 2026: Spain and Argentina Set for Showdown If La Roja Qualify