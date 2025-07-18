LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Finalissima 2026: Spain and Argentina Set for Showdown If La Roja Qualify

Finalissima 2026: Spain and Argentina Set for Showdown If La Roja Qualify

Spain and Argentina are set for a Finalissima clash in March 2026, featuring the Euro and Copa América champions. The match depends on Spain’s World Cup qualification, while Argentina is already in. Venue talks are ongoing, with Wembley, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in contention to host.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 23:50:10 IST

Spain and Argentina are poised to meet in the highly anticipated Finalissima in late March 2026,  a showdown between the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa América 2024 champions. The match, scheduled during FIFA’s international window, hinges on Spain successfully qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Argentina, already booked for the tournament, awaits official confirmation of their European opponent.

Champions Collide in Global Showcase

The Finalissima is a revival of the historic Artemio Franchi Cup, last played in 1993 when Diego Maradona led Argentina to victory. After nearly three decades, the format returned in 2022, with Argentina defeating Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. The 2026 edition, tentatively scheduled for March 26–31, aims to showcase the best of Europe and South America in a one-off clash of champions, an event designed to bring excitement during a traditionally quiet international window.

Football authorities, including UEFA, FIFA, and both national federations, are enthusiastic about making the Finalissima a recurring highlight in the football calendar, enhancing global rivalries and fan engagement.

Venue Talks Underway

While Wembley remains a strong candidate to host again, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have emerged as serious contenders, hoping to stage another major global event in the Middle East. The final decision on the venue will be made after Spain’s qualification status is confirmed, with talks already taking place during the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay.

Spain’s Road to Qualification

Spain begins its World Cup qualifying campaign in September, starting with away matches against Bulgaria and Turkey, followed by a home game against Georgia in October. Only if La Roja qualifies for the 2026 tournament will this Finalissima clash become reality, potentially pitting young star Lamine Yamal against football icon Lionel Messi in a generational duel.

Tags: Argentina, Finalissima, Spain

