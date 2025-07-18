LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Sports > India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford

India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford

India will face England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford on July 23. After a tough loss in the 3rd match, India may make changes with Easwaran likely to replace Nair and Kuldeep in for Sundar. Bumrah leads the bowling attack again as India looks to level the series.

India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI and Pitch Report at Old Trafford (Image Credit - X)
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI and Pitch Report at Old Trafford (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 21:50:16 IST

India and England are all set for the fourth Test of the five-match series, which kicks off on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India under pressure after 3rd Test loss

India played really good in the Edgbaston match and won it, so fans were happy. But in the next match, they couldn’t chase only 193 runs and lost badly. It was very disappointing for the team.

This team is young and some main players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin are not playing. So the team is not looking strong in every match.

One good thing was that Jasprit Bumrah came back. He bowled very well in the last match and he will lead the bowling again in the next one.

Karun Nair’s form is concern, Easwaran can get a chance

Karun Nair is not doing well. He played three matches but only scored 131 runs. He started okay but didn’t make big runs.

So maybe the team will give chance to Abhimanyu Easwaran. He is doing well in domestic matches and maybe now he will get his first match.

That might prompt the team management to try someone else at the top. Abhimanyu Easwaran could finally get his chance after being on the fringes for a while.

Even Michael Vaughan hinted that Nair’s run might be over after his showing at Lord’s. With all the talk going around, Easwaran’s solid performances in domestic cricket might just earn him a Test debut.

Kuldeep Yadav could replace Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar had a decent outing with the ball at Lord’s, especially in the second innings, but his batting didn’t quite click.

In a must-win situation, India might look to go with a more attacking spinner. Kuldeep Yadav brings wrist-spin variety and could be the X-factor India needs.

With the Old Trafford pitch known to take turn as the game goes on, Kuldeep might be the better option to help India bowl out England twice.

Predicted playing XI and what to expect from the pitch

Here’s how the Indian XI could look for the fourth Test:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England, on the other hand, are likely to stick with the same team that won them the third Test at Lord’s:
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

As for the pitch in Manchester, it usually offers pace and bounce early on, which should please the quicks. But as the match wears on, spin could come into play—especially during the last two days.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter Booked After Viral Assault Video

Tags: england tourjasprit bumrahkuldeep yadavOld Traffordteam india

More News

Who Is Tauseef Badshah? Influencer Accused In Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream
Gwyneth Paltrow Had A Crush On Another Hollywood Star During Brad Pitt Romance
The Resistance Front Blacklisted: Pahalgam Victim Lt Vinay Narwal’s Father Rajesh Narwal Appreciates The Step
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford
Aanand L. Rai Speaks Out After Eros Alters Raanjhanaa Ending Without Permission
‘Stake Up To 24 Percent In Indian Companies’: NITI Aayog Recommends Softer Rules For Chinese Investment, Says Sources
Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter Booked After Viral Assault Video
July 2025’s Top 10 Trending OTT Shows You Can’t Miss Right Now
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 19): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI And Pitch Report At Old Trafford

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?