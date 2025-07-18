Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan and Daughter Booked After Viral Assault Video

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, is once again in the news — and not for the right reasons. She and her daughter Arshi have been booked by the police after a disturbing video of a fight with their neighbour went viral on social media.

Fight Over Land Leads to Police Complaint

The whole incident happened in Suri town, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. According to reports, Hasin had started building on a piece of land that’s said to be in her daughter’s name.

But things got messy when a neighbour, Dalia Khatoon, objected to it. She claimed the land is disputed and shouldn’t be touched.

Soon after, a video started making rounds online. In the clip, Hasin is seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, while Dalia is in a maxi dress. It shows Hasin moving bricks while Dalia tries to stop her. That’s when things get physical between them.

#Shami‘s ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, was caught on camera raising her hands on a neighbour in a fight. pic.twitter.com/CwQ1CNw0WG — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) July 16, 2025

Neighbour Alleges Attack, FIR Filed

Dalia didn’t waste any time and went straight to the police. She filed an FIR against Hasin and Arshi, accusing them of trying to kill her.

The charges are serious — attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and assault. Dalia claimed they attacked her because she stood in the way of the construction.

So far, Hasin hasn’t shown any legal proof that the land belongs to them, as per the police report.

Police Looking Into It, No Arrests Yet

The West Bengal Police confirmed they’ve taken the complaint seriously and an investigation is going on.

No one has been arrested yet, but they said they’re checking the video and will also talk to people who saw what happened.

This drama adds to the long list of public fights between Hasin and Shami. Their marriage had already ended back in 2018 after Hasin accused him of abuse.

Hasin Posts Emotional Message Online

Right after the video went viral, Hasin took to Instagram and posted a message, clearly aimed at Shami.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we’ve been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family,” she wrote.

“You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger — social or legal?… The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shami hasn’t said a word about any of this. He’s stayed completely silent on social media.

