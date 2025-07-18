Will Karun Nair Play The 4th Test Against England After His Flop Show? Assistant Coach Drops Hint

Karun Nair’s return to Test cricket has not gone as planned. After a long gap of eight years, the right-handed batter has played all three Tests in the current England series, but his performances have left a lot to be desired. With just 131 runs at an average of 21.83, and a top score of 40, questions are now being raised about whether he’ll retain his place for the crucial fourth match.

Karun Nair’s Struggle to Convert Starts

Nair began the series batting at number six during the opening Test in Leeds. In the next two games, he was moved up to the number three spot.

Even though he got off to steady starts, he failed to build on them and produce a meaningful innings. That lack of conversion has now put his spot under the spotlight.

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate on Nair and India’s Batting Woes

India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate commented on Nair’s batting during a press briefing. He acknowledged the batter’s rhythm at the crease but highlighted the pressing need for more solid contributions from the top order.

“His rhythm and tempo have been good. But we need more from our top three,” Doeschate told reporters.

He also reflected on India’s overall struggles, particularly how the team has been losing wickets in clumps — a pattern that has hurt them badly in the series.

“That might be counter-intuitive when you’re 2-1 down in the series. But we feel like the guys have been excellent for large parts of the series. The repetition of losing lots of wickets in a very short space of time has obviously been the key feature of the two losses,” Doeschate said.

England Series Pressure Grows as India Faces Must-Win Situation

India’s recent 22-run loss at Lord’s has added more urgency to the upcoming matches. With two Tests remaining, there is little room for error.

The fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 23, could see some reshuffling in the squad. The team management might be forced to make bold choices to turn things around in the series.

“Probably both times in Headingley and overnight and first thing in the morning at Lord’s, we feel that cost us the game was losing six wickets for 40 again,” Doeschate added.

Sudharsan and Easwaran Await Opportunities Amid Nair’s Inconsistency

With Karun Nair struggling to make a mark, the selectors might turn to other batters waiting in the queue. Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the two most likely alternatives.

Sudharsan featured in the first Test at Headingley, scoring 0 and 30 in his two innings. Easwaran, meanwhile, has been around the squad and could be a solid top-order option if the team looks to shake things up.

As India prepares for the fourth Test, Karun Nair’s spot is under the scanner — and the next few days may determine whether his comeback continues or hits another pause.

