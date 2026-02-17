LIVE TV
Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down 'Miracle' Talk Ahead Of Benfica's Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About 'Wounded King'

Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

Jose Mourinho stated about the previous victory of Benfica which was a dramatic one, only made possible through a headbanging last minute goal by the unlikely goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, and he laughed and said that it was unlikely to be replicated.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 17, 2026 16:25:26 IST

Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

Jose Mourinho has issued a warning that a wounded Real Madrid would be at their best when they take on Benfica in the first leg of their knockout competition in Lisbon. The Portuguese coach referred to Madrid as a wounded king, and thus, their loss will only enhance their appetite towards revenge. In the last match of the league stage, Benfica took a big surprise and defeated the 15 time champions of Europe 4-2 and made Madrid reach the playoffs rather than straight into the round 16.

Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

Prior to the match, Mourinho opined that losing has made Madrid even stronger and not weaker. They are cut, and a cut king is dangerous, he said, and Benfica have to go into the game candidly, ambitious, and full of confidence. Even though he is proud of the recent victory of his side, Mourinho admitted the magnitude of the task. He stated that Benfica do not require a miracle to destroy Madrid, but have to play exceptionally well. We must be at our best, that is nearly perfect, yet there is no such thing as being perfect, see how it is just close, he said, with the lines so fine at this time of the contest.

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Mourinho also stated the fact that the result of the tie would be decided in the first leg. Using his immense experience in European knock out football, he reported that there can hardly ever be a difference after a single match. He remembered a previous victory of Benfica which was a dramatic one, only made possible through a headbanging last-minute goal by the unlikely goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, and he laughed and said that it was unlikely to be replicated. In the case of Mourinho, he has made it clear that Benfica needs to be brave, disciplined and close to perfection in case they want to beat the wounded yet still strong Real Madrid.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:37 PM IST
Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

QUICK LINKS