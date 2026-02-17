Gautam Gambhir to Quit Team India Coach Role? Rajasthan Royals’ Lucrative Offer Sparks Big Speculations

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been reportedly approached by the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals to come on board as CEO, mentor and partner, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. “A majority of Rajasthan Royals shareholders are selling their stake to the new owners. The deal is currently in a transferable state. One of the owners in RR’s new management has offered Gambhir a two-to-three per cent stake, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor,” the report said.

Gambhir is presently the head coach of the Indian team and that’s why he is unlikely to join the franchise. As per the Supreme Court’s ruling based on the Lodha Committee recommendations, an individual can’t hold a post in an IPL franchise (in roles such as mentor, partner or advisor) and with the Indian team.

If the former India opener accepts the offer then he will have to step down as the head coach of Indian team. Gambhir’s current contract with the Indian team runs through the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gambhir has been associated with two IPL franchises after retiring as a player. He served as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants from 2022 to 2023, guiding them to the playoffs in both seasons. He then joined KKR in a similar role for the 2024 campaign.

Team India’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has registered a place in the Super 8 stage after winning all their three matches in the tournament. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo to move ahead. The Men in Blue will play Netherlands in their next fixture on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Royals name Riyan Parag as new skipper

Rajasthan Royals named Riyan Parag as the new skipper of the side after Sanju Samson’s departure. “Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud,” an official Rajasthan Royals statement stated Parag as saying.

Just one goal: To win 💗 pic.twitter.com/uLTrQuel8a — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2026

“Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role,” said Kumar Sangakkara.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors