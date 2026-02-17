LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohammed Shami's 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

Mohammed Shami’s career-best 8/90 in the Ranji Trophy semi-final has ignited massive fan outrage against the BCCI selectors. Despite his domestic dominance and proven fitness, Shami’s continued exclusion from Team India has sparked a big debate.

Mohammed Shamis 8Fer In Ranji Trophy SemiFinal Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors (Image Source:X)
Mohammed Shamis 8Fer In Ranji Trophy SemiFinal Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 17, 2026 13:04:55 IST

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami turned out to be the game-changer for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy semi-final as he took an incredible eight-wicket haul (8/90) against Jammu & Kashmir. The 35-year-old speedster, who hails from India, showed his absolute fitness and match rhythm at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

In the 2023 World Cup, Shami was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, and in red-hot form in domestic cricket, with 38 wickets this season, the right-arm pacer has been constantly ignored for the national team. 

This new “masterclass” performance of his has gone viral, and lot of people cheering Indian cricket players on social media have been demanding his immediate return to the Team India lineup.

A Spell To Remember For Shami

In the crucial game, Shami became the mastermind behind J&K’s sloppy batting as he first laid his trap by using the early morning moisture and his special upright seam to dismiss the top order, and then he returned to get rid of a stubborn tail.

His performance of 8/90 is not only his career, best statistics in First, Class cricket, but also a proof of his stamina as he bowled for more than 22 overs in the heat of a pressure, packed semi, final.

Can Ajit Agarkar And Gautam Gambhir Continue To Overlook Shami?

Throughout the Ranji season, Shami took wickets, which means that now he has 38 wickets from seven matches, but Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, has not given his name the barest consideration. 

Seeing the spotlight on the team’s pace bowling resources, the 8-wicket haul is a “loud knock” at the gate of the national team. It is said that, focusing on the 2027 ODI World Cup, a bowler like Shami should not be ignored either in the Test or ODI lineups.

Here is How Fans reacted:

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

