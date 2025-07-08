Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Real Madrid will take on PSG at the MetLife Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinals. Fluminense is playing Chelsea in the other semi-final. The victors of these two matches will compete for the coveted title in the final. In Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final, Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid revolution will face its most significant test to date as Kylian Mbappe, the French soccer star, faces Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since leaving the French club a year ago.

PSG vs Real Madrid live stream

On Wednesday, July 9, Real Madrid will play PSG at 12:30 AM (IST), the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal is set to begin. The match is free to watch on the DAZN website.

Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid Prediction

Champions League winners in France and UEFA although Real Madrid is renowned for their big-game experience, PSG has a minor advantage heading into the semi-final. The Spanish powerhouse, who have won an unprecedented number of Champions Leagues, will try to make it to the FIFA event final. PSG will defeat Real Madrid, according to expert predictions.

PSG aims for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final

PSG had just defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final when they arrived in the United States. Despite having Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho sent off, they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in Atlanta in the round of eight to go to the round of four, so they don’t have to be afraid of Real.

A Big Challenge Ahead for Real Madrid

Mbappe has been frustrated at the Club World Cup, missing all of the group stage because of a gastrointestinal ailment that necessitated hospitalization. Gonzalo Garcia, a young forward, has stepped up admirably in his place, starting all five games in the US and tallying four goals.

The final one was the first goal in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals at the MetLife Stadium, but Mbappe scored the game-winning goal. He scored Real Madrid’s third goal of the afternoon in stoppage time with a spectacular, acrobatic overhead kick after coming off the bench halfway through the second half.

