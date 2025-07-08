LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Sports > Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India

Real Madrid versus PSG, Two European soccer powerhouses are competing to go to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in the United States, making it an exciting semifinal. PSG have won only two of their last nine meetings with Real Madrid, both victories coming in Paris. Los Blancos meantime have won four of their last seven against les Rouge-et-Bleu, including eliminating them from the Champions League the last time the pair met in March 2022.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 01:33:11 IST

Real Madrid will take on PSG at the MetLife Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinals. Fluminense is playing Chelsea in the other semi-final. The victors of these two matches will compete for the coveted title in the final. In Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final, Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid revolution will face its most significant test to date as Kylian Mbappe, the French soccer star, faces Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since leaving the French club a year ago.

PSG vs Real Madrid live stream

On Wednesday, July 9, Real Madrid will play PSG at 12:30 AM (IST), the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semifinal is set to begin. The match is free to watch on the DAZN website.

Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid Prediction

Champions League winners in France and UEFA although Real Madrid is renowned for their big-game experience, PSG has a minor advantage heading into the semi-final. The Spanish powerhouse, who have won an unprecedented number of Champions Leagues, will try to make it to the FIFA event final. PSG will defeat Real Madrid, according to expert predictions.

PSG aims for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final

PSG had just defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final when they arrived in the United States. Despite having Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho sent off, they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in Atlanta in the round of eight to go to the round of four, so they don’t have to be afraid of Real.

A Big Challenge Ahead for Real Madrid

Mbappe has been frustrated at the Club World Cup, missing all of the group stage because of a gastrointestinal ailment that necessitated hospitalization. Gonzalo Garcia, a young forward, has stepped up admirably in his place, starting all five games in the US and tallying four goals.

The final one was the first goal in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals at the MetLife Stadium, but Mbappe scored the game-winning goal. He scored Real Madrid’s third goal of the afternoon in stoppage time with a spectacular, acrobatic overhead kick after coming off the bench halfway through the second half.

Also Read: “He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025

Tags: fifa club world cupPredictionPSGreal madridSemi Final

More News

Real Madrid vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Check Prediction And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India
Did Virat Kohli And Avneet Kaur Attend The Same Wimbledon Match? Internet Brutally Trolls Star Cricketer
Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks
Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Faces Execution In Yemen On July 16: India ‘Closely Monitoring’ Case
“He Has Everyone’s Signature Except For…”: Novak Djokovic Tells a Funny Story About His Son Stefan’s Collection Of Autographs At Wimbledon 2025
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirm Her Relationship With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru? Actress Gets All Cozy In New Unseen Photo From USA Vacay
Cuddalore Train Accident: 3 School Children Killed, Gatekeeper Arrested For Negligence
Carlos Alcaraz, The Reigning Champion, Advances To His Third Consecutive Wimbledon Semifinal
How Did Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis Meet? A Simple Instagram Follow From Friends Star Quickly Led To Other Things
Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks ‘Absurd’ Nobel Peace Prize Nod For Donald Trump Backed By Netanyahu And Pakistani Army Chief

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?