Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME ONE OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES BETWEEN THE NEW YORK YANKEES AND THE BOSTON RED SOX AT YANKEE STADIUM COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (SEPTEMBER 30, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in 7 2/3 outstanding innings and the Boston Red Sox went ahead after getting Max Fried out of the game and opened their American League wild-card series with a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday (September 30). Boston grabbed the advantage in the best-of-three series on Masataka Yoshida’s pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh inning and Alex Bregman’s RBI double in the ninth. Carlos Rodon starts for the Yankees against Brayan Bello on Wednesday. Crochet (1-0) allowed four hits in his first career postseason start after making four relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. He walked none and retired 17 straight at one point. Crochet did not allow another baserunner until permitting a single to center field by Anthony Volpe on his 109th pitch. The left-hander ended his night at a career-high 117 pitches by reaching 100 mph on a called third strike to Austin Wells, who thought he walked. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman retired Jose Caballero on a fly ball to end the eighth after balking Volpe to second on a disengagement violation. Chapman allowed three straight singles to load the bases in the ninth but escaped. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton, got Jazz Chisholm Jr. to fly out to right field and fanned Trent Grisham on a 101 mph fastball to notch his 11th career postseason save. Crochet did not get the lead until Fried exited after firing 6 1/3 scoreless innings and 102 pitches. Luke Weaver (0-1) entered and struggled to command his changeup, walking Ceddanne Rafaela to cap an 11-pitch encounter. Nick Sogard hit another changeup for a hustle double to right field, putting runners at second and third. Yoshida batted for Rob Refsnyder and the Red Sox went ahead when he hit a fastball to center field for a base hit, scoring both runners. In the top of the ninth, Bregman doubled to left field off David Bednar after Trevor Story singled and stole second. Fried allowed four hits in his New York postseason debut. The left-hander struck out six and walked three, including a free pass to Carlos Narvaez in the sixth on a nine-pitch plate appearance that drove up his pitch count. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)