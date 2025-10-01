LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

The Boston Red Sox opened their American League Wild Card series with a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Garrett Crochet dominated in his first career postseason start, striking out 11 over 7 2/3 innings and allowing just four hits. Masataka Yoshida’s pinch-hit two-run single and Alex Bregman’s RBI double secured the win. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman escaped a bases-loaded ninth inning to record his 11th career postseason save. Yankees starter Max Fried struck out six in his postseason debut but left after 6 1/3 scoreless innings. The series continues with Carlos Rodon facing Brayan Bello in Game 2.

Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME ONE OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES BETWEEN THE NEW YORK YANKEES AND THE BOSTON RED SOX AT YANKEE STADIUM COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (SEPTEMBER 30, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in 7 2/3 outstanding innings and the Boston Red Sox went ahead after getting Max Fried out of the game and opened their American League wild-card series with a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday (September 30). Boston grabbed the advantage in the best-of-three series on Masataka Yoshida’s pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh inning and Alex Bregman’s RBI double in the ninth. Carlos Rodon starts for the Yankees against Brayan Bello on Wednesday. Crochet (1-0) allowed four hits in his first career postseason start after making four relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. He walked none and retired 17 straight at one point. Crochet did not allow another baserunner until permitting a single to center field by Anthony Volpe on his 109th pitch. The left-hander ended his night at a career-high 117 pitches by reaching 100 mph on a called third strike to Austin Wells, who thought he walked. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman retired Jose Caballero on a fly ball to end the eighth after balking Volpe to second on a disengagement violation. Chapman allowed three straight singles to load the bases in the ninth but escaped. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton, got Jazz Chisholm Jr. to fly out to right field and fanned Trent Grisham on a 101 mph fastball to notch his 11th career postseason save. Crochet did not get the lead until Fried exited after firing 6 1/3 scoreless innings and 102 pitches. Luke Weaver (0-1) entered and struggled to command his changeup, walking Ceddanne Rafaela to cap an 11-pitch encounter. Nick Sogard hit another changeup for a hustle double to right field, putting runners at second and third. Yoshida batted for Rob Refsnyder and the Red Sox went ahead when he hit a fastball to center field for a base hit, scoring both runners. In the top of the ninth, Bregman doubled to left field off David Bednar after Trevor Story singled and stole second. Fried allowed four hits in his New York postseason debut. The left-hander struck out six and walked three, including a free pass to Carlos Narvaez in the sixth on a nine-pitch plate appearance that drove up his pitch count. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Not Abhishek Sharma Or Shubman Gill, Indian Cricket Upstart Featured In TIME100 Next List!
BCCI’s Impeachment Threat Forces Mohsin Naqvi To Give Trophy To UAE Board
BCCI Reshapes Youth Selection With First Class Eligibility Rule
Sports Daily Outlook – Key Tennis, Soccer, NBA, and MLB Updates for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts
Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts
Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts
Red Sox Take Game 1 vs Yankees in AL Wild Card Series Behind Crochet’s 11 Strikeouts

QUICK LINKS