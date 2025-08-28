LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Revealing The Multimillion Dollar Legacy Of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi!

Revealing The Multimillion Dollar Legacy Of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi!

At the age of 21, Tiger Pataudi, whose real name was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, became the youngest Test captain in Indian history and became a symbol of a royal dynasty. He has demonstrated resilience and leadership.

Through his marriage to Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi created a culturally influential family that combined Bollywood and cricket. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 15:54:49 IST

The popular name of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi that was commonly referred to as ‘Tiger’ Pataudi was a great Indian Cricketer and a royal personality. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi and Sajida Sultan, the Nawab Begum of Bhopal, had a son named Mansoor, 1941, in Bhopal. He is the youngest Test captain in India and it is notable that still at a young age of 21 he brought the national team to heights. In spite of losing vision in one eye, after a car crash, he resumed playing cricket, and led India to its first foreign Test win.

Hereditary Money and crown of King

In 1952 when his father died, Pataudi became the Nawab of Pataudi. Though the princely states were merged into India in 1947 and royal privileges were eliminated in 1971, Pataudi family continued to hold considerable assets. Pataudi Palace is an architectural wonder in Haryana that serves as a relic to their royal background. Today, his son, Saif Ali Khan is the owner of the palace and he has spent in restoring and maintaining the palace.

Family and Cultural Influence

The marriage of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore in 1968 was a great cultural event as it brought together the worlds of the cinema and the game of cricket. Their marriage was more than a personal relationship, but an expression of enlightenment in a backward day. They were blessed with three children, Saif Ali Khan, a leading actor, Soha Ali Khan, an actress and a writer and Saba Ali Khan, a jewelry designer and a curator.

Enduring Legacy

Pataudi has been honored with multiple memorials to his works in the field of cricket as well as his leadership as a person long after his death. The Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Memorial Lecture, which was started by the Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI), is one of the platforms to talk about cricketing excellence and leadership. Also, his name and that of his father is the subject of the Pataudi Trophy that remains a high profile series in Indian cricket.

The life of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a peaceful combination of sporting life, royal family and their culture. His legacy still lives to guide generations due to his contribution to the Indian society nowadays, not just to his successes in the cricket field. 

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL 2025 Salary Revealed: CSK Star Earns More Than Double MS Dhoni’s Pay

