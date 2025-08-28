Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL 2025 Salary Revealed: CSK Star Earns More Than Double MS Dhoni’s Pay

Indian spin genius Ravichandran Ashwin has officially withdrawn Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday, the veteran declared his retirement, and it was the conclusion of long history chapter in the tournament. It is one of the decisions leading to his participation in foreign franchise competitions.

Ashwin retirement opens new doors

The BCCI does not allow active Indian players to participate in foreign leagues and as such, retirement is the only avenue that they can find to access the global opportunities. Having already terminated his international career in cricket in December last year, Ashwin has now cleared his path to venture into various franchise tournaments in various countries of the world.

The 38-year old spinner leaves behind an impressive legacy of the IPL. Ashwin ends up as the 5 th highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 187 wickets under his belt. He had an early success with Chennai Super Kings where he won two titles in 2010 and 2011. He also featured in the team this season.

“They say every ending will have a new start,” Ashwin wrote on social media. “My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

He further expressed his gratitude, saying, “Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me.”

Ashwin’s salary outshines Dhoni’s

Although his retirement announcement made headlines, Ashwin IPL 2025 salary numbers have also generated discussions. The spiner was playing with CSK last season and he made an impressive Rs 9.75 crore. By comparison, the largest icon of the franchise (MS Dhoni) was kept at only Rs 4 crore.

This reflected the fact that Ashwin was earning more than twice what Dhoni earned, which emphasized the fact that the bowler continued to be in demand at the auction table. At the end of his playing career, his strength within the franchise system was quite high as he was consistent and flexible with changing seasons.

Ashwin’s journey across franchises

The IPL career of Ashwin started with CSK in the year 2008, and he was an important member of the team till the year 2015. He signed with Rising Pune Supergiant after the two-year suspension of the franchise. The bad news was that he was injured sidelining him part of that stint.

In 2018 and 2019 Ashwin went on to join Kings XI Punjab and became the team captain. His second step was in 2020, as he became a part of Delhi Capitals, staying there until 2021. He subsequently represented Rajasthan Royals where he contributed to their bowling team with depth and experience.

Ashwin’s CSK return in 2025

Years of transfers across teams and Ashwin finally had a career full circle when CSK re-signed him in the year 2025. The reunion was also symbolic since it saw him rejoin the franchise where his IPL journey had first made its flight.

His career at CSK has ended, but his presence on the field in the IPL is no longer because of which Ashwin was able to celebrate his career in familiar colours. It is his capacity to change and adapt to various circumstances that made him remain relevant in his journey.

Basing his plans now on foreign leagues, Ashwin is now assured of retirement. The second stage of his career will enable him to demonstrate his talents at a broader variety of tournaments, and IPL spectators will be able to remember his name with awe.

