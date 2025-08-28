N Jagadeesan Opens Up About the CSK Star Who Shaped His Disciplined Approach To Cricket, No It’s Not MS Dhoni

N Jagadeesan, the wicketkeeper-batter of Tamil Nadu has narrated a personal tale of the cricketer who assisted him in molding his discipline and mental power. Not MS Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja, however, it was another teammate of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that left an ineffaceable mark on him.

Robin Uthappa’s role in Jagadeesan’s journey

Jagadeesan showed that he had developed a relationship with his former CSK opener Robin Uthappa as they played together between 2020-2022. Although most people may assume that Dhoni was his role model, Jagadeesan attributes the role of being taught on how to be calm when things were not working his way to Uthappa.

The 29 year old explained the great lessons that Uthappa had imparted in him during the Indian Premier League (IPL). As Jagadeesan has said, those lessons extended much past batting methods. They were less focused on the achievement of a positive mind attitude and the ability to balance pressure situations.

“Robin has instilled more discipline in me regarding how to approach each session. He has taught me many things, making me calm and secure, not just as a cricketer but as an individual, and to stay present. When it comes to batting, Guru sir [AG Guruswamy] and Narasimha [both coaches in Tamil Nadu] have helped me,” Jagadeesan told ESPNcricinfo.

CSK influence and building discipline

Uthappa had a special approach which Jagadeesan found in a dressing room full of stalwarts such as MS Dhoni. The CSK star demonstrated that discipline did not only mean training hard, but it was also the state of mental calmness, clarity of thought, and lack of distractions, being able to concentrate on the present moment.

Jagadeesan is of the opinion that these attributes assisted him in becoming a more balanced professional. He observed that Uthappa frequently reminded him about being patient and learning how to be persistent even in difficult times, which came in handy in his domestic career, and with the Indian squad.

India call-up and fulfilling a dream

Jagadeesan has a special ritual of framing and putting jerseys on walls of his home in Coimbatore. His father had long had an empty frame wherein he was waiting until the time when it would contain the India jersey of his son. The dream has been realized when he was chosen to play the fifth Test at The Oval.

He was included in the team despite being a reserve player although he played in the fateful six-run victory of India over England. The win further gave him more emotion when he was first called up as he enjoyed the excitement of being with the team in such a legendary Test match.

“The India jersey is now going into the frame, and I hope to add many more. Being part of such an intense and thrilling match made it even more special. Winning the game from an unexpected situation was truly remarkable and gave me goosebumps,” he added.

Jagadeesan’s consistent Ranji performances

It was not accidental that the wicketkeeper-batter was called up to the Test. He gained it by a series of excellent performances in domestic cricket. In the previous two Ranji seasons, Jagadeesan had scored 1,490 runs in 26 innings with an average of near 65.

Karun Nair was the only Elite Group batters to score more, with 1,553, after being back in the Test fold of India after eight years. It was the consistency and discipline which Jagadeesan attributes to the influence of Uthappa which made sure that his name could no longer pass unmentioned when the selectors were seeking form players.

