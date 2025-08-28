Life After Cricket: How Much Pension Do Former Cricketers Receive and How Does it Impact Their Post-Retirement Life?

The Indian cricket has been facing a number of retirements over the recent months with Cheteshwar Pujaria being the latest player to leave the game. Although the BCCI offers a pension scheme to the retired players, there has also been a trend in questioning whether the financial assistance is adequate and in tandem with the current economic reality.

BCCI Pension Scheme for Cricketers

The Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented its pension scheme as a way of supporting those former players whether internationally or domestically. The monthly pension rate depends on the number of matches that a cricketer has participated in and the age of his/her career.

The other important factor in calculating pension benefits is age. The amount of pensions is increased once players reach some age milestones. As an instance, cricketers over 60 years are paid more as compared to those under 60. This guarantees that they are assisted in old age.

Pension Revisions and Increment Policies

One of the most common questions among fans is whether retired players relish yearly increments. The answer is no. The pension does not automatically increase with each year as opposed to the salary jobs. Rather, the BCCI periodically revises its scheme, reviewing it periodically to suit the evolving financial requirements.

A number of pension increases have been declared over the last few years. The revisions are meant to assist the retired players to survive the inflation and the increasing cost of living. The increases are not annual, but provide relief whenever the BCCI makes adjustments.

Pension Eligibility for Former Players

This scheme is not restricted to only men in cricket. Cricket players both male and female are eligible to be covered, as long as they have played at the international level or have established a good career in the domestic cricket. The BCCI has also introduced the pension program to umpires and some of the senior officials as well.

This is a wider strategy that makes the stakeholders in the game besides the players to benefit as well. This pension scheme is especially useful to women cricketers who in their playing years earned comparatively less, and hence are struggling to remain financially stable after retirement.

Pension Amounts for Different Cricketers

The huge increase of pension payouts has been one of the largest changes in the recent times. Test cricketers who previously earned Rs 37, 500 per month earn Rs 60,000 now. Pensions of first-class players have increased to Rs 30,000 against 15,000.

The support is also increasing among senior players as pensions are raised to Rs 70,000 per month against Rs 50,000. These figures indicate the BCCI effort of providing financial dignity to those who served Indian cricket in all ages. Nevertheless, there are people who consider that it should be revised more often.

To those who are retired cricketers, this pension is not only about money but it is about appreciation of the service they have given to the sport. With the influx of stalwarts retiring, the question of the extent of support they deserve will probably be a point of contention, ensuring the discussion of enhancing the post-retirement benefits of India cricketing heroes.

