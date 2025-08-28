LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update

Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update

Michael Clarke, former Australian captain has come out stating that he recently had his sixth surgery after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Clarke posted the update on Instagram, telling fans to have frequent check-ups.

Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed with Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update (Image Credit - Instagram/michaelclarkeofficial)
Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed with Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update (Image Credit - Instagram/michaelclarkeofficial)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 28, 2025 03:03:06 IST

Michael Clarke, one of the most renowned cricketers in Australia, who has served as the captain of the Australian team revealed that he had gone through his sixth surgery since he was diagnosed with skin cancer. The former batter posted his health on social media and encouraged his fans to not ignore medical check-ups and the role of early detection.

Clarke’s Skin Cancer Battle

Going to Instagram, Clarke showed the truth about his current condition in terms of health. “Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early,” he wrote.

This is not the first Clarke has addressed the skin cancer directly. He needed 27 stitches in 2023 when a basal cell carcinoma was excised on his chest. Clarke has since been keen on creating awareness and collaborated with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to create awareness and prevention.

Clarke’s Career and Leadership

Clarke had one of the most successful careers in Australian history on the cricketing front. He is a graceful stroke player and a keen cricketing mind who played 115 Test matches, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is representing Australia between the years 2004 and 2015.

He captained 74 Tests and won 47 of them and also headed Australia in 139 ODIs. The success of his reign was characterized by the massive 5-0 win of the Ashes of Australia in 2013-14 and the topper of it all the ICC World Cup in 2015. His leadership was aggressive and powerful and that is why he is an icon of the sport.

Skin Cancer Risk in Australia

Skin cancer remains among the most prevalent of cancers in the world, and the case of Clarke has once again reminded everyone about the risks. The disease arises when the cells of the skin grow abnormally and mostly due to sun-rays or artificial tanning that contain ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world because it has high UV exposure, fair population and being geographically close to the equator. Health experts claim that in Australia, one in every three people will have been diagnosed with skin cancer by the time he or she turns 70. The best method of fighting the disease is early detection.

Spreading Awareness and Prevention

The honesty of Clarke regarding his own battle with cancer of the skin has touched both fans and the medical community. Through his experience, he still reminds people about the need to do regular skin checks and preventive practices, particularly in nations that have high UV radiation.

This is a fight to survive and awareness to Clarke who was once the hero of his country in the game of cricket. His story is a powerful message that despite the fact that an individual is strong and successful, there are issues related to health, like skin cancer, which should be addressed.

ALSO READ: World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

Tags: australiaMichael ClarkeMichael Clarke Skin CancerSkin CancerWorld Cup 2015

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update
Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update
Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update
Former Australian World Cup Winning Captain, Michael Clarke, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer, Shares Health Update

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?