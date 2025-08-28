LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

Eighteen Indians have secured the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and Neeraj Chopra is in the first line. Murali Sreeshankar timed things to the nick of the time, and Animesh Kujur became the first Indian in the men 200m. The AFI will choose the final squad.

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra and 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage (Image Credit - ANI)
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra and 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 28, 2025 02:39:14 IST

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has already bought tickets to the next World Athletics Championships in Tokyo that will be attended by Indian athletes. However, heptathlete Nandini Agasara who had already secured the right to be the Asian champion stated that she will not participate due to an elbow injury dropping the numbers of athletes to 17.

Murali Sreeshankar Secures Last-Minute Spot in World Athletics

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar who had not participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics due to knee surgery surgery got into Tokyo competition at the very last minute. The 36 th and last position was awarded to him after World Athletics revised its qualification rankings on Wednesday and the move brought joy to the Indians athletics contingent.

Sreeshankar has reigned supreme since his return in July with five consecutive consecutive wins. He has season-best of 8.13m (August 10, his performance was at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level meet in Bhubaneswar). Nevertheless, he was not able to obtain the automatic qualification mark of 8.27m and had to qualify according to rankings.

The World Athletics Championships are qualifies in two ways. The athletes will be able to gain an automatic entry by exceeding the qualifying standard, and the rest of the places is distributed by the world ranking quota. In the case of India, a number of the athletes such as Pooja (1500m), Ankita Dhyani (3000m steeplechase) and Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump) cut the race using this route.

Athletics Federation to Finalize World Athletics Squad

The final team will now be decided by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Its selection team will convene on Thursday and they may skip out athletes who have technically qualified. This leeway can have implications on the cases of 20km race walker Akshdeep Singh, who has not been competing since April.

In the meantime, Animesh Kujur made history when he became the first Indian sprinter to be eligible in the men 200m race at the world athletics. His involvement is a major step forward with India slowly increasing its presence outside of the middle and long distance events.

India will have a powerful team in javelin throw. Chopra is the defending champion and already has a wild card and is accompanied by Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. In case Rohit Yadav who has just won the gold medal at the National Inter-State Championships scales the ladder higher, India may end up having four representatives of the javelin.

Neeraj Chopra Leads India’s World Athletics Campaign

Chopra already had the automatic qualification mark of 85.50m which made him the spearhead of the Indian campaign. “Rohit is certain to qualify for the showpiece event as the fourth Indian men’s javelin thrower,” an AFI official told PTI, giving an indication of a record representation in the event.

Other than Chopra, a few more acquired their positions by violating qualifying marks. Gulveer Singh (5000m steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) and Praveen Chithravel (triple jump) all passed the automatic mark. The unfortunate was that Avinash Sable had also done so but he was ruled out after injury and surgery.

Women 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji was also hit by injuries and was in the race only until her season was cut short. This kind of withdrawal throws light on the physical requirements of the athletes as they strive to secure positions at the top.

Full List of Indians at the World Athletics Championships

India’s confirmed list includes: Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav (javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani (3000m steeplechase), Gulveer Singh (5000m), Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Annu Rani (women’s javelin), Priyanka Goswami and Ram Baboo (race walk), Animesh Kujur (200m), Servin Sebastian and Akshdeep Singh (20km walk), Pooja (1500m), and Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump).

India is gearing up to deliver one of its best performances at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with Chopra in the head of the campaign and a number of athletes joining it late. The performance of the nation now will be determined by the way these 17 athletes will cope with the pressure of the international arena.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Reveals Who Gave Him ‘Lala’ Nickname, It’s a Team India Legend!

Tags: AFIAnimesh KujurMurali Sreeshankarneeraj chopraWorld Athletics Championships

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra And 17 Other Indians Qualify For The Big Stage

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?