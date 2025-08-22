Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400, taking place this Saturday (August 23) at Daytona International Speedway. Mysterio, known for his electrifying in-ring persona and legendary career, will give the command to start engines in the regular season finale. Also joining the event is NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and rising music star Flau’jae Johnson, who will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag.

Daytona officials say the star duo will add excitement and crossover appeal to one of the biggest weekends in NASCAR.

A Collision of Sports and Star Power

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher praised the selection of Mysterio and Johnson, saying, “Rey is sure to bring his high-flying energy, while Flau’jae waves the green flag with passion under the lights.”

Mysterio has cemented his place in wrestling history with a career spanning decades. He’s held the WWE Championship, multiple World Heavyweight Titles, Intercontinental and United States Championships, and helped popularize lucha libre in the U.S. through his time in WCW.

Flau’jae Johnson: From Courtside to Trackside

Flau’jae Johnson brings more than just athletic talent. A standout at LSU, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2025. She also helped lead the Tigers to a national title and earned MVP honors in multiple high school all-star events. Beyond basketball, Johnson has a thriving music career signed to Roc Nation. She’s released three albums, built a massive online following, and was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 and Billboard’s Sports & Music Power Players list.

Race Weekend Details and Fan Experience

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend runs August 22–23 at Daytona. Friday features the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (NASCAR Xfinity Series), followed by Saturday’s regular season finale for the Cup Series under the lights.

Fans can purchase a special pre-race ticket package that includes a reserved seat, access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone, and entry to Gretchen Wilson’s pre-race concert.

