LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

WWE legend Rey Mysterio will serve as Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400, while NCAA champ and musician Flau’jae Johnson will be the honorary starter. The race takes place August 24 at Daytona, wrapping up the NASCAR Cup Series regular season with star power and excitement.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio (Image Credit - X)
WWE legend Rey Mysterio (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 22, 2025 08:59:56 IST

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400, taking place this Saturday (August 23) at Daytona International Speedway. Mysterio, known for his electrifying in-ring persona and legendary career, will give the command to start engines in the regular season finale. Also joining the event is NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion and rising music star Flau’jae Johnson, who will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag.

Daytona officials say the star duo will add excitement and crossover appeal to one of the biggest weekends in NASCAR.

A Collision of Sports and Star Power

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher praised the selection of Mysterio and Johnson, saying, “Rey is sure to bring his high-flying energy, while Flau’jae waves the green flag with passion under the lights.”

Mysterio has cemented his place in wrestling history with a career spanning decades. He’s held the WWE Championship, multiple World Heavyweight Titles, Intercontinental and United States Championships, and helped popularize lucha libre in the U.S. through his time in WCW.

Flau’jae Johnson: From Courtside to Trackside

Flau’jae Johnson brings more than just athletic talent. A standout at LSU, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 and First-Team All-SEC in 2025. She also helped lead the Tigers to a national title and earned MVP honors in multiple high school all-star events. Beyond basketball, Johnson has a thriving music career signed to Roc Nation. She’s released three albums, built a massive online following, and was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 and Billboard’s Sports & Music Power Players list.

Race Weekend Details and Fan Experience

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend runs August 22–23 at Daytona. Friday features the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (NASCAR Xfinity Series), followed by Saturday’s regular season finale for the Cup Series under the lights.

Fans can purchase a special pre-race ticket package that includes a reserved seat, access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone, and entry to Gretchen Wilson’s pre-race concert.

Also Read: Mercedes Mone Responds To Naomi’s Surprise Pregnancy Announcement In WWE

Tags: CokeWWEWWE Energy

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400
Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400
Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400
Rey Mysterio To Bring WWE Energy As Grand Marshal At Coke Zero Sugar 400

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?