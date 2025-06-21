Rishabh Pant Creates History: Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Become India’s Top Six-Hitter In WTC

It looks like that team India has found its way after the departure of their senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. Looking at the batting side of team India the young guns and also having experience of playing for almost 5-6 years, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal look solid in the first innings of the test match at Headingley.

Pant’s Crucial Knock Lifts India

Rishabh Pant who came to bat at the 5th position played an crucial inning for the team and made 134 runs off 178 balls. In this Pant-style innings, the Indian wicket-keeping batsman not just only made crucial runs but also broke some records.

Surpasses Dhoni to Script History

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to have 7 centuries at the wicketkeeping position, which is the highest. Earlier, the record was in the name of MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni made 6 centuries in 90 tests, however, Rishabh Pant achieved this feat in just 44 test matches.

Breaks Rohit Sharma’s WTC Six-Hitting Record

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant overtook former skipper Rohit Sharma, becoming the team’s leading six-hitter in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Pant accomplished this feat during his side’s first Test against England at Leeds on Friday. During his knock of 134 in 178 balls, Pant smashed 12 fours and six sixes, scoring at a run-rate of above 75.

With this, Pant’s six count in WTC has gone up to 62, overtaking Rohit’s tally of 56 in 40 Tests. The 27-year-old has smashed these sixes in just 35 matches, scoring a total of 2,386 runs at an average of 41.85 with five centuries and 13 fifties in his WTC career.

The leading six-hitter in ICC WTC history is England skipper Ben Stokes, who has smashed 83 sixes in 54 Tests.

Most Centuries in SENA by an Asian Keeper

Pant on Saturday also surpassed MS Dhoni to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and continued his good show in what are regarded as tough wickets in countries outside Asia.

Pant now has seven centuries, overtaking Dhoni, who has six Test centuries. This is also his fifth century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions, the most by an Asian batter. Three of these centuries have come in England and one each have come in Australia and South Africa.

Also, he has equalled Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (seven centuries) for most centuries in Tests as a designated keeper among all Asian countries.

Earlier on Friday, Pant also completed his 3,000 Test runs, becoming the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to do so after Dhoni and overtook Dhoni to become Asia’s most successful wicketkeeper-batter in SENA on the basis of run count.

In 44 Tests for India, Pant has scored 3,082 runs at an average of 43.40, with seven centuries and 15 fifties in 76 innings. His runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 73.69.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, illustrious all-rounder Irfan Pathan, and former frontline offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin were “entertained” after witnessing India vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s swashbuckling century during the second day of the opening Test against England at Headingley.

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471 all out. Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England.

(Inputs From ANI)

