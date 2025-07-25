Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

Rishabh Pant’s gritty half-century on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England has become one of the standout moments of the match. Battling a fractured toe, Pant showed immense resilience, scoring 54 valuable runs, 37 of which came before the injury despite obvious pain. His determination kept India afloat, but questions now arise about his availability for the second innings.

BCCI Confirms Injury, Jurel Steps In

Rishabh Pant sustained the injury on Day 1 after a toe-crushing delivery from Chris Woakes struck his right foot. Blood was visible when he removed his shoe, and he soon left the field with swelling. The BCCI later confirmed that Pant had fractured his toe and would no longer keep wickets in the match. Dhruv Jurel has taken over wicketkeeping duties, but Pant remains available to bat, depending on team needs.

Can India Replace Pant with Another Batter?

The situation has raised questions about whether India could bring in a replacement batter for Pant. According to current ICC Test match regulations, only concussion substitues are allowed, meaning only head injuries permit a like-for-like replacement who can bat or bowl.

However, the ICC began trialing a broader injury substitute rule in October 2025 for first-class matches. This rule would allow teams to replace seriously injured players with others of similar skill sets. Unfortunately for India, this trial rule does not apply to ongoing international Test matches.

No Substitution Allowed, Pant Still in Playing XI

Since Rishabh Pant’s injury isn’t a concussion, India cannot replace him in the playing XI. He can bat in the second innings, but no substitute batter can take his place. Jurel, although active as a wicketkeeper, is ineligible to bat unless a concussion protocol is triggered, which it hasn’t been. For now, all eyes are on Pant’s fitness heading into the second innings.

