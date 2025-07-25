Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture in the 4th Test has sparked questions about a possible batting replacement. While Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets, ICC rules allow only concussion substitutes in Tests. A broader injury sub rule is under trial but doesn’t apply here, so Pant remains in the XI and can still bat.

Rishabh Pant (Image Credit - X)
Rishabh Pant (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 25, 2025 16:26:24 IST

Rishabh Pant’s gritty half-century on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England has become one of the standout moments of the match. Battling a fractured toe, Pant showed immense resilience, scoring 54 valuable runs, 37 of which came before the injury despite obvious pain. His determination kept India afloat, but questions now arise about his availability for the second innings.

BCCI Confirms Injury, Jurel Steps In

Rishabh Pant sustained the injury on Day 1 after a toe-crushing delivery from Chris Woakes struck his right foot. Blood was visible when he removed his shoe, and he soon left the field with swelling. The BCCI later confirmed that Pant had fractured his toe and would no longer keep wickets in the match. Dhruv Jurel has taken over wicketkeeping duties, but Pant remains available to bat, depending on team needs.

Can India Replace Pant with Another Batter?

The situation has raised questions about whether India could bring in a replacement batter for Pant. According to current ICC Test match regulations, only concussion substitues are allowed, meaning only head injuries permit a like-for-like replacement who can bat or bowl.

However, the ICC began trialing a broader injury substitute rule in October 2025 for first-class matches. This rule would allow teams to replace seriously injured players with others of similar skill sets. Unfortunately for India, this trial rule does not apply to ongoing international Test matches.

No Substitution Allowed, Pant Still in Playing XI

Since Rishabh  Pant’s injury isn’t a concussion, India cannot replace him in the playing XI. He can bat in the second innings, but no substitute batter can take his place. Jurel, although active as a wicketkeeper, is ineligible to bat unless a concussion protocol is triggered, which it hasn’t been. For now, all eyes are on Pant’s fitness heading into the second innings.

Also Read: Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players

Tags: ind vs engrishabh pant

RELATED News

Barcelona Heads to Asia: Flick Names 30 Man Squad as Preseason Tour Finally Takes Off
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
What Led Brooke Hogan To Go No Contact With Hulk Hogan Before He Died? Daughter Shares Her Story
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Ben Stokes’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction To Rishabh Pant’s Unbreakable Spirit While Batting with A Toe Injury | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed
SC Declines To Extend Stay On ‘Udaipur Files’, Directs Parties To Delhi HC
Could A ₹15,000 Monthly SIP Make You A Crorepati Faster?
France’s Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US
12 Indians Missing In Russia: AAP RS MP Sant Seechewal Raises Alarm Over Stranded Indians In Russia In Parliament, Govt Responds
Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration
Satya Nadella on Microsoft’s ‘Enigma of Success’: Thriving Business Amid Layoffs ‘Weighing Heavily’ on Him
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights: Discussion On Operation Sindoor Decided And Other Big News
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?