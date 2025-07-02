Live Tv
Home > Sports > Rising Giant on the Court: Who is Ayush Shetty, India's 6'4" Badminton Sensation Who Won US Open 2025 ?

Rising Giant on the Court: Who is Ayush Shetty, India’s 6’4” Badminton Sensation Who Won US Open 2025 ?

Ayush Shetty is the first Indian to win BWF World Tour (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 15:51:04 IST

At the 2025 US Open Super 300 tournament, a thrilling encounter unfolded that had fans on the edge of their seats. Standing tall at 6’4”, 20-year-old Ayush Shetty demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill in the semi-final against one of badminton’s seasoned veterans, sixth seed Chou Tien Chen. What followed was a breathtaking 39-shot rally that embodied sheer determination. Ayush’s enhanced front-court agility and powerful jump smashes kept the pressure mounting. Even when Chou launched a lightning-fast passing shot that seemed to seal the match, Ayush’s quick reflexes saw him dive backwards to return the shuttle, securing a spectacular point and turning the momentum in his favor. This display of composure and fighting spirit marked a defining moment in Ayush’s career.

From Rising Star to Champion: A Breakthrough Victory That Marks a New Era

The 2025 US Open marked a turning point for the Mangalore native. After defeating Canada’s Brian Yang in the final, Ayush claimed his first major trophy of the year, becoming the first Indian to win a senior tour title in 2025. Ayush Shetty was rewarded prize money USD 18,000 for his remarkable win. This victory followed a series of impressive performances, including wins over former world champion Loh Kean Yew and Indian stalwart Kidambi Srikanth earlier in the season. His rise from a promising junior to a top-tier competitor signals a new chapter for Indian badminton, with Ayush poised to be a major force on the world stage.

About Ayush Shetty

Ayush Shetty’s journey began in Karnataka, where he first picked up a racket at age eight. Inspired by his father’s backyard games, he moved to Bengaluru at 12 to train at the Prakash Padukone Academy. From winning the 2022 All India Junior Ranking Tournament to earning bronze at the 2023 BWF World Junior Championships, Ayush’s steady climb continues. Currently ranked world number 31 and pursuing a BSc in Sports Science, this young giant’s passion for badminton burns brighter than ever — and the world is watching.

