Rising Star: Lash Legend’s Big Moment at WWE Evolution

The WWE Evolution premium live event (PLE) returned with its second-ever edition, shining a spotlight on the present and future of women’s wrestling. While the first Evolution in 2018 celebrated legends of the past, this year’s event showcased the rising talents of NXT and none made a bigger impression than Lash Legend.

From Hoops to Headlocks

Before stepping into a wrestling ring, Lash Legend was known as Anriel Howard, a standout college basketball player. She played for Texas A&M and Mississippi State, earning a place in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm in 2019. Howard holds the all-time rebound record at Texas A&M with over 1,000 boards. Her 6-foot frame and elite athleticism have translated seamlessly into the world of professional wrestling.

Making Noise in NXT

Lash debuted in NXT in 2021 with her talk show segment Lashing Out with Lash Legend, before making her in-ring debut later that year. Over time, she developed into a fierce competitor, showcasing her power and charisma. In 2023, she joined the Meta Four stable with Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson, adding depth to her character. Though the group amicably split in April 2025, Legend has continued her ascent both in singles and tag competition.

Evolution Spotlight and What’s Next

At the 2025 Evolution PLE, Lash Legend stole the spotlight in the Women’s Battle Royal, becoming one of the final two competitors before being eliminated by Stephanie Vaquer. Her impressive showing, including helping eliminate Nia Jax, turned heads and proved she’s ready for the next level.

On the July 29 edition of NXT, Jax cost Legend a match, signaling a potential high-stakes feud.

While Lash Legend hasn’t captured gold yet she’s clearly one of NXT’s brightest stars. From basketball courts to the squared circle, her journey is just getting started.

